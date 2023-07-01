People’s Park Food Centre reopens with anti-bird netting, upgraded facilities after renovation

SINGAPORE – People’s Park Food Centre reopened on Saturday with many stall owners and returning patrons satisfied with what they said were overdue renovation works to clean up its “dirty” image.

The popular food centre at Block 32 New Market Road is now part of a league of upgraded hawker centres in Singapore equipped with anti-bird netting above open-air seating areas and ceiling spikes, following bird nuisance complaints.

The others include food centres at Block 353 Clementi Avenue 2 and Block 79 Telok Blangah Drive.

Stall owners at People’s Park Food Centre said bird infestation in the past had often prevented customers from having their meals in peace.

The birds often pecked at customers’ leftover food, and left bird droppings everywhere, contributing to the unsightly appearance of the food centre. Now, the problem is gone.