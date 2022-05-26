Food Picks: Home-style cooking in Hougang and traditional desserts in Tekka Centre

Restaurant 121

Affordable home-style cooking

If you can get past the lack of ambience and variety on its menu, Restaurant 121, situated in a sleepy corner of Hougang, has a few gems to please the taste buds.

The prawn roll ($6.60 for small, $11 for medium and $22 for large) is a clear winner. Frozen ones are available in boxes ($17 a box, $16 each with purchase of three boxes or more), which come with reheating instructions. When cooked at 185 deg C for 12 to 14 minutes in the air fryer, they taste just as good as those you get when you dine in.

Coated in crispy batter, they are so tasty that I find the accompanying sweet sauce redundant. The filling is made from a luxurious mix of fresh chilled pork, fresh and frozen prawns, chunky bits of water chestnuts and spring onions.

They are prepared by owner and chef Tan Lee Fong, 61, who started her eatery in 2006.

Another dish worth returning for is the slurp-worthy crab tofu soup ($10). Although not visually pleasing, it is served piping hot in a claypot and boasts flower crab meat - a steal for $10 as the portion yields three to four servings.