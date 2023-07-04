Controlling behaviour to be included under new laws to better protect family violence victims

SINGAPORE - Legislation is being strengthened to better protect survivors of family violence, as well as enhance the rehabilitation and accountability of perpetrators.

Family violence goes against the fundamental values of society, and the Government does not condone violence in any form, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling at the second reading of the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

The Bill, which was introduced in Parliament in May and passed on Tuesday, included new provisions to empower the court to better protect victims, and to strengthen the rehabilitation of abusers.

“Once protection and safety has been achieved for families that are facing or at risk of violence, we need to help perpetrators rehabilitate and families to heal relationships to help break the cycle of violence,” Ms Sun said.

Noting that family violence is a complex issue that can take various forms, she added that the Bill will update its existing definition of family violence to make clear that family violence includes physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse.

Ms Sun said that though it is less visible or understood than other forms of violence such as physical and sexual abuse, the harm of emotional and psychological abuse is no less significant.

She gave examples of these forms of abuse, such as perpetrators threatening to withhold monthly allowance from their spouses, making constant calls to check on their whereabouts, and isolating them from their friends or family, such as by not allowing them to leave the house.

These egregious forms of controlling behaviour, which some jurisdictions call coercive control, can cause distress or mental harm to a survivor and would be considered emotional or psychological abuse under the new Bill.

Ms Sun cited how the updated definition of family violence will protect the likes of Mrs B (not her real name) from her husband.

Mrs B would often face threats by her husband to chase her out of the house and not renew her long-term visit pass, leaving her with no other physical or financial resource.

She was afraid of applying for a personal protection order (PPO) as it may result in her being chased out of the house and separated from her child.

Ms Sun said: “The new amendments would provide greater assurance to people like Mrs B that such controlling behaviour is a form of abuse and that remedies are available for her.”