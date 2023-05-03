From ‘nobody cares’ to ‘I’m not alone’: Male victims of family violence find support in new scheme

SINGAPORE - Throughout his 12-year marriage, David (not his real name) said he felt constantly belittled by his wife, who would shame him both privately and in front of others.

She also threatened to hurt herself and their young daughter on occasion, and forced him to stop hanging out with his friends such that he felt isolated, he told The Straits Times.

David said the emotional abuse, coupled with multiple instances of her cheating on him, left him numb to his emotions. The pair divorced several years ago.

The 47-year-old was among the three participants of an eight-week support group programme run by social service agency Lutheran Community Care Services (LCCS) for male victims of family violence.

The programme, which ran from November 2022 to January 2023, was meant to provide a safe space for men to discuss the issue of family violence, acknowledge each other’s experiences, and widen their support networks.

Following the success of the first run, the agency plans to host a second round if there is interest.

Ms Kek Seow Ling, director of resource and strategy at LCCS, told ST that there has been much awareness raised about family violence, in particular physical violence against women.

What she has seen among men, however, is that the abuse they face from their partners has more to do with social isolation and emotional abuse.

“We wanted a space for men to work through such issues, so that they can feel validated and acknowledged, and have people believe in their stories,” said Ms Kek.

Mr Josiah Yeo, a social worker with LCCS, said that while there are existing support schemes that target elderly, young or female victims of abuse, there has been a lack of concerted effort to engage male victims.

LCCS’ programme consisted of weekly 1½-hour sessions around themes such as identity, past hurt and advocacy.

David said he did not expect that he would be able to express himself and his emotions so freely.

“Usually when men have problems in their relationships, they keep quiet about it and maybe vent through alcohol, or stay out late,” he said.

“It’s very normal for guys with problems to think that nobody cares, or that they just need to ‘man up’.”

He added: “Sometimes you feel so trapped, and you’re just hoping that someone listens to you. And no one else knows what’s going on because it’s behind closed doors.”