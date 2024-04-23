65% of parents of kids with development needs require professional mental health support: Study

SINGAPORE - When Ms Siti Nabilah and her husband suspected that their second-born son was on the autism spectrum just like his older brother, she pleaded for her partner to attend the appointment to get him checked without her.
“I could not bear to hear that same diagnosis a second time,” said the 32-year-old.
Countless questions ran through her head, and she started to blame herself.
“Am I the reason my sons have special needs? Did I do something wrong during my pregnancy? Was it my diet?”
The full-time caregiver said she felt hopeless, and that it was hard to forgive herself. She started experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Ms Siti was referred to DayOne, a mental health support pilot by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) which started in May 2022.
The $3.6 million two-year pilot, jointly funded by KKH and philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation, aimed to reach out to parents of young children with developmental needs to help them with their mental health. Results of the pilot were released on April 23 in a briefing held at Rochester Commons, which is near Buona Vista MRT station.
Through the programme’s mental health screening, it was found that 65 per cent of parents of young children with developmental needs suffered from mental health and/or psychosocial needs that required formal support.
“As paediatricians, our focus is the child. But in our clinics, we often see parents struggling. At the back of our minds, we always wondered if there was a way for paediatricians to do more for parents,” said Associate Professor Mary Daniel, head and senior consultant at KKH’s department of child development.
About 7,000 children are diagnosed with developmental needs such as autism and language development delays in Singapore every year. About 70 per cent of these children are cared for by KKH’s department of child development.
As part of the pilot, care coordinators reached out to parents who brought their children for check-ups at the hospital, and asked about their mental health.
Of the 1,157 parents engaged by care coordinators from October 2022 to June 2023, a total of 626 parents consented to and completed mental health screening. Nearly 440 of them were primary caregivers.
Around 41 per cent were found to have mild mental health and/or psychosocial needs, while around 25 per cent had moderate to severe needs, based on questionnaires that were part of the screening.
Around 70 per cent of parents who were identified as having needs accepted referrals to support services, like to medical social workers, psychologists or psychiatrists. Support services under the programme, which are provided mostly by KKH, are free.
“It took a lot of talking and rapport building to help parents understand that looking after their own well-being was a way to look after their child,” Prof Mary said.
Some parents who declined support services felt that they did not have time to seek help for themselves, and that the well-being of their child took precedence over their own.
Within 10 months of the initial mental health screening, the percentage of parents reporting moderate to severe levels of anxiety and/or depression symptoms dropped from 21.3 per cent to 10.6 per cent.
For Ms Siti, the programme helped her find strength to keep caring for her children.
“There were days when I felt very overwhelmed and hopeless. I am thankful that after joining DayOne, I never have to feel alone anymore. The programme not only saved me, as the main caregiver to my children, but it also saved my marriage and relationship with my husband.”
“I am a much more positive, passionate, and happier caregiver now. I noticed that all of my children were kissing me more and hugging me a little tighter.”
Lien Foundation programme director Ng Tze Yong said although Singapore has put a spotlight on mental health in recent years, the focus on different groups may be uneven and some communities continue to remain in the shadows.
One of these communities is parents of children with developmental needs.
“We can see the impact – when kids and parents are stronger at the start, the outcomes will stretch for many years to come,” he said.
Ms Siti hopes that other caregivers like her can come forward and seek help for themselves.
“If you are frequently depressed, feeling burnt out or anxious, these are signs that you should seek help. Don’t keep your problems to yourself and don’t be afraid to seek help because I’ve been in that position before.
“I hope that more parents can be more aware that taking care of themselves will help them take care of their children, and they can and should reach out for help if they need any.”