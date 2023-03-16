Who cares for the caregivers when they need care too?

SINGAPORE – Every night, when Mr Jimmy Lim heads for home from a long day of work, he knows his day is not over yet – he has to buy food for his family, and his mind is swirling with a list of household duties that await him.

The 47-year-old single father is a sole breadwinner who takes care of his two secondary school-age children and his elderly parents, who are in their early seventies. His mother has stage 4 lung cancer and has to be accompanied to the doctor for treatment.

For the last six years, Mr Lim has been the primary caregiver of his parents, who occupy the master bedroom of his Housing Board flat.

Five years ago, he left his office job because of its unstable working hours and weekend shifts. He spent the next few months looking for another role that would allow him to carry out his caregiving duties better. Today, he is the head of Blue Cross Thong Kheng Home, which cares for those with disabilities.

Although being unemployed for a few months caused him a great deal of stress then, he would still go home with a smile as he did not want to burden his parents with his worries.

He said: “It was a hectic roller-coaster ride for me while I was seeking stability in my employment. I could not share these things with my parents.”

A survey released in 2022 by the National Council of Social Service, which studied those caring for loved ones with disabilities, chronic illnesses or mental health conditions, showed that just over half of the caregivers were “burdened” by or “barely coping” with their caregiving responsibilities, and felt they had less control over their lives.

The survey also revealed that caregivers who received help in caring for their loved ones reported a better quality of life.

A significant proportion of caregivers who did not use caregiving services cited cost as a reason. The other commonly cited reason was the lack of such services.

There is now more support for caregivers from lower-income families who are looking after loved ones with at least permanent moderate disability, with the increase in the Home Caregiving Grant (HCG) from $200 to up to $400 a month.

Since March 1, the HCG has been doubled for beneficiaries with a monthly household income of up to $1,200, or those with no income whose home has an annual value of up to $13,000.

Beneficiaries with a monthly household income of $1,201 to $2,800 now receive $250, up from $200 previously.

Dr Kalyani Mehta, the chairman of Silver Caregivers Co-operative Limited (SCCL), said caregivers face multiple struggles, from physical exhaustion to lack of resources.

She said: “If caregivers are themselves ageing, such as spouses, or seniors whose parents are in their 90s, the physical effects lead to poor health in caregivers.”

An ageing population and lower birth rate will also put pressure on the number of family caregivers over time.

Families in the middle- and lower-income groups are also faced with limited money, time and manpower for caregiving, as they cannot afford a domestic helper or daycare to assist with respite, said Dr Kalyani.

She added that some caregivers have also mentioned the lack of family support, such as when their siblings live overseas and do not share caregiving responsibilities.