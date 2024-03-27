5 agencies to hold open houses for firms keen to support adults with autism

SINGAPORE – A vocational training initiative in urban farming for autistic individuals is being turned into a supported employment farm, as part of efforts to help more people find employment after they graduate from special education (Sped) schools.

The programme by St. Andrew’s Autism Centre (SAAC) was unveiled at an event by the Autism Network Singapore to mark World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

Together with the other social service agencies under the network – Autism Association (Singapore), Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), Awwa and Rainbow Centre – the agencies are also calling for more schools, companies, community groups and public agencies to work with them to support adults with autism.

The five agencies will hold open houses in April for those interested in partnering them to support persons with autism. Partners can employ persons with autism, purchase goods they produce or donate to the organisations, among other ways to support them.

The free, 1½ hour-long tours will be hosted by the senior management of the agencies. Those interested can sign up at bit.ly/ansopenhouses2024

Speaking at the event held at SAAC on March 27, President of Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) and chairman of Autism Association (Singapore) Denise Phua said there have been greater efforts to support young people with autism in the last two decades, but not so much for adults with the condition.

Many persons with autism who are unable to work stay home and regress after graduating from Sped schools at the age of 18, if they cannot access any support services such as day activity centres (DACs) – in a problem known as the “post-18 cliff”.

“From 19 up to 85...that’s a really long time... We must do something about this space, from post-18 up to the time that we pass on,” Ms Phua said.

Around 450 people graduate from Sped schools every year, and about half of them have autism.

Mr Bernard Chew, chief executive of SAAC, which serves those with moderate to severe autism, said caregivers often have to leave their jobs to take care of their grown children in the long wait for a spot in a DAC, which can stretch up to five years.

He said the farm, which is under SAAC’s Dignity of Work programme, offers another option for those unable to get a spot in sheltered workshops and DACs.

Set up in partnership with aquaponics farm BlueAcres, the farm started as a training initiative for SAAC’s DAC clients, and sells produce to restaurants. Plans are for the supported employment farm to start in August with about 12 autistic individuals who will work for about four hours every weekday and be paid every month.

Mr Chew suggested that the sheltered employment model can be a lower-cost alternative to DACs to help with long wait times for the latter. He pegged the cost of running a sheltered employment farm somewhere between the cost of sheltered workshops and that of DACs.

“If you don’t have sustainable employment for people with moderate autism, that would eventually become demand that will flow back into the DAC – more expensive to fund,” he said.

SAAC also has other vocational training programmes in baking, laundry and craftwork.