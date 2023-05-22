‘If I give up, what will happen to my parents?’: Caregivers share struggles in new campaign

SINGAPORE – At the age of 13, Ms Crystal Lee became a caregiver to her cancer-stricken father.

Five years later, her mother suffered a stroke, which made her dependent on Ms Lee for tasks like getting out of bed, showering, and eating.

Ms Lee, an only child, would cook meals for the family and take care of her parents while juggling her studies, sometimes doing her assignments along hospital corridors.

Ms Lee, now 34, said the toughest part of caring for her mother is seeing her lose her will to live.

“Her stroke took away all her confidence and motivation in life. I have to always try to cheer her up and experiment with different ways to motivate her to keep living.”

Her own social life has ground to a halt, because it became highly dependent on her caregiving duties.

“I have to make sure my papa and mummy are okay before I can even think about going out for a meal with my friends. If I catch a movie once in a blue moon, my phone is constantly in my hand in case I get a call.”

There have been many moments she wanted to give up, but there is no option for her to do so.

“Whenever I see my parents, I cannot do it,” she said. “If I give up, what will happen to them?”

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) launched a new campaign on Saturday to shine a spotlight on caregivers like Ms Lee, and to recognise the important role they play in the community.

Sometimes, the caregivers themselves do not recognise their own role.

A survey by AIC in 2021 found that only 49 per cent of 900 respondents identified themselves as caregivers, despite all having at least one dependent.

In a press release on Saturday, AIC said that caregivers who do not identify themselves as such may view their contributions as acts of duty. Hence they may not actively prioritise self-care and respite care, and may be at risk of burnout.