$1.1b Cost-of-Living Support Package: 5 key questions answered by DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Thursday announced a $1.1 billion Cost-of-Living Support Package to help tide Singaporean households, particularly lower- to middle-income families, over the rising cost of living.

“I know that many Singaporeans are anxious about the overall economic outlook, the price increases and the impact on their cost of living. The Government is committed to supporting Singaporeans through these uncertain times,” he said.

After announcing the various support measures and payouts – which include an additional cash payout of up to $200 for 2.5 million Singaporeans, and an extra $200 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers for every Singaporean household – Mr Wong answered questions from the media, including on the impetus for the package and the financial sustainability of such payouts.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Why is this support package coming now, beyond what was announced in Budget 2023?

Mr Wong said that in the course of the year, there were certain things that were not planned for, such as recent price increases, possible disruptions to energy and food supplies, and uncertainties in the global environment.

National water agency PUB announced on Wednesday that water will soon cost consumers an additional 50 cents per cubic m, starting with a 20 cent increase in April 2024 and a 30 cent rise in April 2025.

Mr Wong said: “These are the considerations that motivate us to consider whether or not there ought to be more help for Singaporeans, particularly households and families in the lower- and middle-income segments.

“We’ve decided after looking at all the factors, looking at our fiscal position, we will be able to provide, within our budget, for such an additional package.”