Timely, targeted $1.1b support package will provide some relief to those in need: Experts

SINGAPORE - The $1.1 billion support package announced on Thursday is a timely move, given the latest price hikes that add to cost of living pressures, and it is designed to cushion the impact for those in need, said economists and analysts.

The Cost-of-Living Support Package includes an additional cash payout of up to $200 for 2.5 million Singaporeans, and an extra $200 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers for every Singaporean household. There are also rebates for service and conservancy charges and public transport vouchers.

This financial relief will benefit lower- and middle-income families in particular as costs continue rising, the experts said.

Over the past two weeks, price hikes to public transport fares, water, and electricity and gas have been announced. These come alongside rising food and energy prices, and inflation globally. The goods and services tax will also be raised to 9 per cent next year, after going up from 7 per cent to 8 per cent this year.

Ms Yun Liu, Asean economist at HSBC, said the package was a swift response to recent upward pressures to inflation, and mostly targeted at pensioners, lower-income families and eligible HDB households.

“For the ad-hoc fiscal packages in (the 2022 and 2023 financial year), the Government seeks to provide some fiscal relief, but (it’s) mostly targeted in nature to offset the rising cost of living for those in greater need, while at the same time allowing Singapore to remain firmly on track of its fiscal consolidation path.”

Ms Nydia Ngiow, managing director of policy advisory firm BowerGroupAsia’s Singapore office, said the announcement shows how the Government can “react nimbly to situations that are not planned for, while it continues to stand firm on increasing the GST next year”.

She anticipates that MPs will continue questioning the Government in Parliament on what else it intends to do to deal with the rising costs of living in a more sustainable manner.