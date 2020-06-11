Covid-19 shows importance of building up reserves and resilience, says Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having deep reserves of finances, people and capabilities to respond to crises, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday (June 11).

Calling the coronavirus "the largest and most complex" challenge the Republic has faced in his 40 years of public service, Mr Teo said the country must begin the work of forging a more resilient nation as it emerges from the pandemic.

"The clear lesson for me is that in 'peacetime', we need to plan on facing the unknown, and build deep reserves of people and capabilities, so that when we face a crisis, we can act decisively, and respond flexibly and rapidly," he said, in the third of six national broadcasts by ministers on Singapore's post-coronavirus future.

And he stressed that Singapore's ability to deal with its problems had bearing on its standing globally. Only if it were strong, successful and united at home would Singapore be able to hold its own in a more uncertain world and respond to external challenges, he said.

Standing at the Marina Bay floating platform, with the city skyline behind him, Mr Teo said the Covid-19 crisis has been a "stringent test" of Singapore's ability and resolve, one that required a response unprecedented in scale.

"The crisis has stretched our resources and capacity. But we have been able to orientate, adapt and act rapidly as the virus came upon us in waves. Each wave required us to develop and deploy novel measures to slow down the spread, and contain it," he said.

With support from Singaporeans, infection numbers have come down in the community and the outbreak among migrant workers has been stabilised, he added.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, outlined three aspects of Singapore's resilience - in its crisis response, economic resilience and social resilience.

First, in terms of its crisis response, Mr Teo said Singapore had to scale up its capacity to deal with infected patients rapidly, in the process tapping its reserves of people and capabilities.

The outbreak among migrant workers was a major challenge, he noted, and while the Government had tapped its experience dealing with Sars, ramping up contact tracing and increasing surveillance and precautions in dormitories early on, this was not enough.

"Unfortunately, these turned out to be insufficient because the virus was far more infectious than Sars," he said.

The national broadcasts by Singapore leaders will start from 7.30pm on the following dates: June 7: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. June 9: Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong. June 11: Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. June 14: Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing. June 17: Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam. June 20: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. All speeches will be televised in the four official languages. Or watch it on Gov.sg website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter.

He pointed out how on April 4, there were 26 cases in the dormitories, but this increased exponentially, and there were more than 1,000 new cases recorded daily by April 20.

It required plans for community care facilities to be accelerated and scaled up, and capacity to care for patients was added daily over the first few weeks of April, he said.

Manpower and resources from both the public and private sector also had to be mobilised to run and man these facilities, he added, calling it a "tremendous effort".

"The operations are still ongoing, to bring the dormitory situation fully under control. But the number of daily cases has already come down to between a third and half of the peak. About two-thirds of the patients have already fully recovered," said Mr Teo.

Second, in terms of economic resilience, the virus has impacted livelihoods and disrupted supply chains, he said.

But essential supplies have been maintained thanks to stockpiling, diversification and some local production.

The Government has also marshalled four Budgets to deal with the economic fallout, in the process drawing up to $52 billion from past reserves.

Pointing to a crisis early in the nation's post-independence years, when the British withdrew their troops from the country in 1967, Mr Teo said Singapore lost 20 per cent of gross domestic product and 70,000 jobs overnight.

But Singaporeans "gritted our teeth, rolled up our sleeves, and moved ahead", he said.

"We are far more resilient today than in 1967, and better positioned to create new markets, businesses and jobs to replace the ones that will be lost," he added.

Finally, in terms of social resilience, he said that while Covid-19 has strained Singapore's social fabric, he was heartened to see Singaporeans showing kindness, care and compassion to the more vulnerable regardless of their race and religion in the midst of this crisis.

Singapore has stood up to the test and avoided the fissures that have divided some other countries and hindered their ability to respond to Covid-19, he said.

Its response to the crisis is being led by a new generation of ministers, civil servants, healthcare professionals and uniformed officers, he said.

This effort is being overseen by a multi-ministry task force led by ministers Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong.

"For many, this is their first major crisis," he said, adding that the younger ministers have tapped the experience and knowledge of their older colleagues and sought a wide range of views.

"Over the past few months, I have worked very closely with them. We speak daily and exchange views freely. They have stepped up to the task, worked together as a team, and led from the front. This is the way that we collectively ensure resilience and continuity in our leadership team for Singapore," he said.