3 of 6 new community Covid-19 cases are essential workers detected through proactive screening

SINGAPORE - Three of the six community cases reported on Tuesday (June 9) are unlinked cases - workers in the construction and marine sectors who were picked up by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as a result of its proactive screening of workers in essential services.

The other three community cases are housemates of a previously confirmed case, and had been swabbed while they were on quarantine.

All six are work pass holders and are asymptomatic.

Singapore reported 218 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the lowest number since April 11, when the Republic confirmed 191 new cases.

Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the other 212 cases.

Meanwhile, Hougang Green shopping mall at 21 Hougang Street 51 was added to the MOH list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

A case was at the mall on June 3 from noon to 1pm, the ministry said.

People who were at such locations during the specified times should monitor their health for two weeks and see a doctor if they develop symptoms like cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever and loss of taste and smell.

MOH has said that the public need not avoid these places. Those who are close contacts of the confirmed cases would already have been notified.

One new cluster at a dormitory at 145 Tuas View Square was also announced on Tuesday. It is now linked to 34 cases.

The daily average for new community cases has increased from four two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from two to four over the same period.

With 509 patients discharged on Tuesday, the total number of patients that have fully recovered from the disease is now 25,868.

The active cases that remain are 248 patients in hospitals, including three in intensive care, while 12,364 are recuperating in community facilities. They make up 32 per cent of the 38,514 cases here that have been confirmed here to date.

Twenty-five have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore. Nine who tested positive have died of other causes.