PM Lee Hsien Loong and ministers to speak on post-Covid-19 future in national broadcasts from June 7-20

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and four other ministers will deliver a series of national broadcasts, starting from Sunday (June 7), on what a post-Covid-19 future looks like for Singapore and their plans to see the country through the challenges.

Areas they will cover are:

- What Singaporeans must do to live with Covid-19 for the long haul, so that people can go about their daily lives safely;

- How the country can maintain its relevance on the world stage amid a changing geopolitical situation;

- How to keep the economy competitive so that businesses can prosper and good jobs can be created;

- How to create promising opportunities for all Singaporeans to succeed, and care for those who are more vulnerable; and

- How to work together to emerge stronger from this crisis.

In a statement announcing the series of broadcasts, which will end on June 20, the Prime Minister's Office said: "With the Fortitude Budget on May 26, 2020, the Singapore Government has committed almost $100 billion to support workers and businesses to fight against Covid-19.

"But the longer-term economic challenges remain formidable. Covid-19 has severely disrupted the global economy. Singapore must respond quickly to these global shifts and prepare for the difficult times ahead."

The national broadcasts will start from 7.30pm on the following dates:

June 7: PM Lee to speak on "Overcoming the crisis of a generation"

June 9: Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on "Living with Covid-19"

June 11: Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean on "Resilience in a changing external environment"

June 14: Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on "Making a living in a Covid-19 world"

June 17: Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam on "A stronger and more cohesive society"

June 20: DPM Heng, who is also Minister for Finance, on "Emerging stronger together"

All the speeches will televised in the four official languages, starting from 7.30pm on CNA in English, then 8pm on Suria in Malay, 8.30pm on Channel 5 in English with sign language interpretation, 9pm on Vasantham in Tamil and 9.30pm on Channel 8 in Mandarin.

Singaporeans can also tune in on various government online platforms including the Gov.sg website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter.

In addition, the speeches by PM Lee and DPM Heng will be published on their Facebook pages as well as the PMO YouTube channel.