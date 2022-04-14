The Big Story: S'pore makes aggressive move to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Thursday (April 14) for the third time since October in a double-barrelled move to combat inflation that is expected to heat up.

Mr Irvin Seah, a senior economist at DBS Bank, explains whether the move signals another round of tightening in the coming months. He also shares what it means for Singapore's trade-reliant economy.

Meanwhile, the supply of certificates of entitlement (COE) will rise by 14.3 per cent for the May to July bidding exercise.

In all, there will be 11,951 COEs across five categories, 1,499 COEs more than in the current February to April period.

Meanwhile, shoppers at Japanese discount store Daiso will soon have to pay more than $2 per item. From May 1, the budget retailer will no longer include the goods and services tax within that cost.

In other headlines, Hong Kong will relax its strict social distancing measures from April 21. This comes as the city seeks to bring its economy back on track following its fifth and worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Journalist Amanda Chai discusses The Coach's Bagel Shop, a collaboration between luxury brand Coach and Two Man Bagel House.