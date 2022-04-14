Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 rules from April 21

HONG KONG - Hong Kong will relax its strict social distancing measures from April 21, the authorities announced on Thursday (April 14).

Under the loosened coronavirus restrictions, dine-in services at restaurants will be extended to 10pm, from 6pm currently, and up to four diners will be allowed at each table, from the current two.

Banquets can accommodate no more than 20 people, and staff of restaurants and catering services have to undergo rapid antigen tests every three days.

Premises including gyms, beauty salons, massage parlours, museums, cinemas, religious places and sports venues can reopen. Bars will remain closed, however.

The number of people at public gatherings can be extended to four, from the current two, and a ban on private gatherings involving more than two households will also be lifted.

The easing of the social distancing measures across Hong Kong comes after months of strict Covid-19 restrictions aimed at bringing the city's pandemic situation under control.

There were 1,272 new infections reported on Wednesday, down from a daily high of more than 50,000 in early March, indicating that the fifth wave of outbreak has tapered off.

The loosening of the restrictions was announced at Chief Executive Carrie Lam's daily briefing on Thursday.