COE supply for May to July to increase by 14.3 per cent

SINGAPORE - The supply of certificates of entitlement (COE) will rise by 14.3 per cent for the three months from May to July.

In all, there will be 11,951 COEs across five categories, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in its regular quota announcement on Thursday (April 14).

This is 1,499 COEs more than in the current February to April period.

For cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, there will be an average of 1,224 COEs each month, 15.3 per cent more than the current period's 1,062 pieces.

The category for larger and more powerful cars will have 1,053 COEs, 4.2 per cent less than the current 1,099 COEs.

There will be 205 COEs per month for goods vehicles and buses, which is a 34.9 per cent increase from 152 COEs.

The motorcycle COE category will receive a bump up of 38.6 percent rise from the current 809 to 1,121 COEs in the upcoming quota period.

There will also be more Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type other than motorcycles. The average monthly number of COEs in this category will be 379, up from 360 in the current period, representing a rise of 5.3 per cent.