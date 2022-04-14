Daiso stores in Singapore to increase prices from May 1

SINGAPORE - Shoppers at Japanese discount store Daiso will soon have to pay more than $2 per item.

The budget retailer, known for pricing all its household and lifestyle products at a flat fee of $2, will no longer include the goods and services tax (GST) within that cost from May 1.

Notices were seen at the entrances of various outlets on Thursday (April 14), including at the Ion Orchard and Tampines 1 stores, informing customers of the impending price change.

According to the notice at the Tampines 1 outlet, all prices at Daiso will be exclusive of GST from May 1.

A check on the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's website showed that Daiso has been a GST-registered business since April 2019.

Shoppers The Straits Times spoke to said they would not be deterred by a slight price increase.

Teacher Wu Xin, 42, who shops at Daiso every weekend, said she was not aware that prices would increase soon.

She said: “I think, from a consumer’s point of view, of course, the cheaper the better... but a marginal price increase would not stop me from patronising Daiso.”

Teacher Terry Moran, 55, said he was not surprised that prices would be going up.

He said: “I shop here about once a month. With oil and petrol prices also going up, I’m really not surprised that they are increasing prices. I will still shop here though.”

The Straits Times has reached out to Daiso Singapore for comments regarding the GST charge on its products.

Singapore's GST rate will increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023, and from 8 per cent to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.