MAS goes for more aggressive Singdollar policy tightening as it raises inflation forecasts

SINGAPORE - Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Thursday (April 14) for the third time since October in a double-barrelled move to combat inflation that is expected to heat up.

To allow the local dollar to strengthen against currencies of its trading partners, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) re-centred the midpoint of the exchange rate policy band at the prevailing level, and increased slightly the slope, or rate of appreciation, of the policy band.

There was no change to the width of the policy band, a move the central bank usually takes when markets are volatile.

The Singapore dollar jumped about 0.5 per cent to 1.3555 per US dollar after the MAS move.

MAS also raised its inflation forecasts, with core inflation now projected to come in at 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year, from the 2 per cent to 3 per cent expected in January. Meanwhile, CPI-All Items inflation is forecast at 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent, from the earlier range of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

A stronger currency helps absorb some of the inflation that seeps in with imported goods and raw materials. Imported inflation is the biggest source of price gains in Singapore, which virtually buys everything it consumes from overseas.

Hence MAS' use of the Singapore dollar's exchange rate as a tool to achieve its mandate of medium-term price stability for sustained economic growth has been quite successful for decades.

Core inflation, which strips out accommodation and private transport costs, came in at 2.2 per cent year on year in February, shy of the 10-year high of 2.4 per cent a month earlier. Overall inflation increased to 4.3 per cent, up from 4 per cent in January.

Central banks around the world, led by the United States Federal Reserve, are raising interest rates to combat inflation supercharged more recently by surging energy and commodity prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and lockdowns in China in response to a Covid-19 resurgence.

The first-quarter 2022 economic growth came in at 3.4 per cent, with growth slowing slightly more than expected, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday morning. MTI’s 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast stands at 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

This is the first time MAS has tweaked both the slope of the policy band and the level at which it is centred since March 2020. Back then, MAS reduced the slope to 0 per cent appreciation and re-centred the midpoint downwards to counter the Covid-19-induced economic downturn.