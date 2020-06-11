Food Picks: Cat & The Fiddle's new cheesecake, new brands by PS.Gourmet, and more

GULA MELAKA PANDAN CHEESECAKE

I rarely say no to sweet treats with pandan and gula melaka - two ingredients that have proven to be best friends in a dessert.

They come together in the new Gula Me Gusta cheesecake ($48.90 for a whole 900g cake) from halal-certified cheesecake specialist Cat & The Fiddle. The launch is in conjunction with the opening of the brand's latest outlet at Junction 8.

A layer of pandan-infused cream cheese sits on an equal layer of moist gula melaka sponge cake. The cake is topped with a gula melaka glaze and grated coconut for extra crunch.

Don't worry, it is not as sweet as it sounds and the cheesecake is not cloyingly rich.

WHERE: Cat & the Fiddle outles at 01-41 The Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street; 01-18 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive; and 02-32A Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place

MRT: Clarke Quay/Jurong East/Bishan

OPEN: Noon to 8pm daily

INFO: Order online

CHOPSTIX AND POPSUP BY PS.GOURMET

The PS.Gourmet Group, which runs the popular PS.Cafe chain, has launched new brands for delivery on Deliveroo and Oddle.

Chopstix is a spin-off of the group's American-Chinese restaurant Chopsuey, while Popsup is under PS.Cafe.



Popsup focuses mainly on burgers, which includes the classic beef and cheese burger ($15.40), Waikiki burger, and buttermilk chicken burger. PHOTO: PS.GOURMET



Popsup focuses mainly on burgers, which includes the classic beef and cheese burger ($15.40), Waikiki burger ($16.50), which comes with ham, thick-cut tomato, and pineapple; and buttermilk chicken burger ($14.50).

If you prefer variety, go for the sliders (from $7.70 each, from $19.80 for two sliders and a side dish).

You can also add on PS.Cafe's signatures - truffle fries ($9.50) and Chocolate Blackout cake ($7.90).

For Chopstix, the highlight is its spicy mushroom spring rolls ($12.50), packed with a generous amount of mushrooms in a thin and crisp skin.

Other dishes include wok-fried broccoli with beef ($19.50) and honey lemon chicken ($15.50). Complete the meal with crispy banana dumplings dipped in toffee sauce ($9.50).

INFO: Go to this website for full menus and order timings

MALA SALMON POKE BOWL

I'm always game for anything with mala flavours - as long as they work with the dish.

And that is the case with Pink Fish's recently launched mala salmon poke bowl ($11.90).

The eatery, which debuted in Singapore last year at Jewel Changi Airport, is known for using Norwegian salmon. For the poke bowl, it throws in salmon cubes dressed in a house-made mala sauce, tau kwa (firm beancurd), fresh greens and an onsen egg.

This is probably the first cold, non-oily and seemingly healthy version of mala I've had.

The mala sauce packs a pleasant amount of heat - it could be spicier for me, though - and does not overwhelm the fresh salmon flavour. My only gripe is for more sauce, to mix into the rice with the egg.

Other highlights include the hot Massaman curry (from $10.90), a mildly spicy Thai curry with salmon cubes; and Sizzling Singaporean burger ($9.90) with grilled salmon, sambal slaw and salted egg.

Add a side dish and drink for $4.

TEL: 6909-9771

INFO: Order via Facebook (delivery from $5 islandwide, with a minimum order of $25), or delivery platforms including GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

NEW NESPRESSO CAPSULES

Since I started working from home, I have been more reliant on my Nespresso machine for my caffeine fix and always look forward to the brand's new releases.

Last week - in line with World Environment Day - Nespresso launched three seasonal coffees from Uganda, Zimbabwe and Colombia, as part of its Reviving Origins programme. Each sleeve of 10 capsules is priced at $11, while a pack of the three flavours is $33.

The coffees work well as espressos, as well as with milk, which is how I usually have my cuppa.

I start my day with the Amaha Awe Uganda (Hope of Uganda) coffee, from the Rwenzori Mountains, which is full-bodied and has fragrant floral notes.

I take the other two flavours, which are lighter and have fruity notes, in the afternoon.

The Reviving Origins programme - which started last year (2019) - aims to revive coffee agriculture and local coffee economies in regions affected by adversities such as war, economic hardship and environmental disasters. It also provides support for farmers and their communities.

Images of the coffee farmers - shot by National Geographic photographer Rena Effendi - are printed on the sleeves.

INFO: Nespresso's website