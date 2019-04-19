Sammi Cheng forgives Andy Hui

HONG KONG • Hong Kong pop star Sammi Cheng has broken her silence two days after her husband, singer Andy Hui, was caught on camera kissing actress Jacqueline Wong in the back seat of a taxi.

Calling the incident "an important lesson in our marriage", Cheng, 46, said they need to face up to each other's flaws and not give up on themselves or the other party, signifying that she has forgiven Hui, 51, for his indiscretions.

She said a marriage consists not only of "the happiness and warmth" they give each other, but also embraces "each other's mistakes" and includes "mutual forgiveness".

Question marks over the marriage of Cantopop's golden couple had risen after Apple Daily uploaded on Tuesday an exclusive video clip showing Hui and Wong kissing. Wong, 30, is the girlfriend of TVB actor Kenneth Ma.

In her post on Instagram yesterday, Cheng added that she and Hui held hands and prayed together during these difficult times.

She said the experiences and lessons from the incident will definitely help her and Hui get their life back on track.

According to Hong Kong media reports, the driver of the taxi sold the entire video clip to the media for about HK$1.5 million (S$259,000). Media reports said there are two other video clips which have not been released.

Meanwhile, Hui's manager Paco Wong has confirmed that his planned concerts in Hong Kong in September have been cancelled as the singer has been emotionally affected by the incident.

Besides the concerts, Hui has other performances and shows scheduled in China.

Asked about the financial losses due to these cancellations, Mr Wong said: "It's not an issue of money. I hope there is no need for compensation."

There are reports that Cheng has moved out of her apartment as she does not want to live with Hui after the scandal broke.

But an Apple Daily report said that Cheng has not moved out and that Hui had apologised profusely to her after going back to their home after his press conference on Tuesday evening.

Talk of more video clips surfaced after Apple Daily released on Wednesday a more complete version of the video clip, which showed Hui and Wong leaving the taxi together after reaching her home.

A man who was shown in the video clip with Hui and Wong has been identified by Apple Daily as Mr Kenneth Yang, a senior executive at an insurance company. He is a good friend of both Hui and Cheng.

According to Hong Kong media reports, the couple had celebrated Mr Yang's birthday two days before the incident, but Hui and actress Wong gathered a group of friends two days later to celebrate Mr Yang's birthday again.

Mr Yang noticed that Hui and Wong were behaving suspiciously after the celebration ended, and in the taxi, offered to drop Wong off first at her home. However, she rejected his suggestion and insisted that Mr Yang alight first.

Hui took Wong's side and assured Mr Yang that he and Wong would go home separately.

After Mr Yang alighted, both Hui and Wong told the driver to head to Wong's home in Lei Yue Mun. They held hands and Wong kissed Hui numerous times in the car.

Hui was also seen to be sitting in a low position in the taxi as if he did not want to be seen by people in other cars.

The video clip showed them alighting together.