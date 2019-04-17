Andy Hui scandal: Actor Kenneth Ma reportedly plans to break off with actress Jacqueline Wong

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma - whose girlfriend Jacqueline Wong is involved in a cheating scandal with singer-actor Andy Hui - has reportedly planned to break off with her.

The 30-year-old TVB actress and former Miss Hong Kong first runner-up was caught on camera holding hands and kissing Hui in the back seat of a taxi. Hui has been married to singer-actress Sammi Cheng since 2014, while Wong and Ma have been dating for close to four years.

According to Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News, Ma and Wong have met the parents of both sides officially and have also attended their friends' activities as a couple.

However, sources said Ma's family and good friends have only an ordinary impression of Wong, with some of them even warning Ma to "beware" of her.

The sources said the 45-year-old actor did not heed their advice as he was deeply in love with her, but after the scandal broke on Tuesday (April 16), he was said to have given up hopes and has decided to break off their relationship.

About the same time the scandal came to light, Ma posted photos of himself with his co-stars in the upcoming TVB serial The Exorcist's Meter 2.0 on Weibo, with the caption "Hard at work". There was no mention of Wong on his social media account.

Oriental Daily News also reported that TVB was disappointed with Wong over the scandal. The top management of the Hong Kong broadcaster held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and made the decision to "freeze" her with immediate effect. Wong is on a long-term management contract with TVB.

Wong has completed filming the period drama The Maid Alliance and police drama Forensic Heroes IV, but it is unknown for now if the screening of the two TVB serials will be put on hold after the scandal.