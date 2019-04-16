Hong Kong singer Andy Hui caught cheating on pop star wife Sammi Cheng

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has been caught cheating on his superstar wife Sammi Cheng, known for pop classics such as Worth It (1996).

Hong Kong's Apple Daily News uploaded a clip on Tuesday (April 16) that showed Hui, 51, in the backseat of a taxi behaving intimately with 30-year-old TVB actress Jacqueline Wong - a former Miss Hong Kong first runner-up.

Hui, known for hits such as Who Can I Love (2002), has been married to Cheng, 46, since 2013. The two do not have children. Wong and fellow TVB actor Kenneth Ma, 45, have been dating since 2018.

In the video, reportedly 16-minutes long, Hui and Wong initially share a cab with another man, who drops off first. Before the man exits the cab, Hui can be heard assuring the man that he and Wong will go home separately.

After the man leaves, however, Hui and Wong provide only one location to the driver and begin holding hands.

At one point, Wong leans over to kiss Hui and his hand rests on her thigh.

According to Hong Kong media, they later exited the cab together.

Hui will reportedly hold a press conference at 7pm on Tuesday to address the matter.

The singer has appeared on Wong's Instagram several times and in one post dated April 3, the two appear together at a friend's birthday dinner wearing clothes that seem identical to what they wore in the cab.

Following the bombshell news, netizens have flooded Hui's Instagram page to express their anger and disappointment, with many asking him to quit the entertainment industry. Wong has disabled comments on her Instagram page, which has over 600,000 followers.

Cheng's latest Instagram post on Sunday (April 14) about an eye care supplement has garnered over 2,000 comments - mostly posted on Tuesday - asking her to stay strong, with some encouraging her to leave Hui.

Hui and Cheng have had a dramatic love affair for close to 30 years. Cheng - also known for her acting in movies such as Love On A Diet (2001) - first began dating Hui in 1991 after they recorded the duet Actually, I'm Not In Your Heart.

The two only admitted to their relationship in 2001, but broke up in 2004. After seven years apart, the couple reconciled in 2011 and finally got hitched in 2013.

Their relationship was once described by comedian Dayo Wong as "Hong Kong's last fairy tale".