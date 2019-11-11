Jacqueline Wong's first Instagram post since cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui in April

Jacqueline Wong posted a photo of a stack of scripts for TVB serial Finding Her Voice in her latest Instagram post.
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Wong seems to have found her voice on social media after seven months.

On Sunday (Nov 10), the Hong Kong actress changed her profile picture and made her first Instagram post since she posted an apology in April after she was caught in a cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui.

Wong, 30, posted a photo of a stack of scripts for TVB serial Finding Her Voice in her latest post, as she wrote: "I have gone through many emotions after Finding Her Voice went from being shelved, rumours of it being reshot, then status quo, and finally it became the anniversary drama."

Finding Her Voice, in which Wong has a leading role, was one of the Hong Kong broadcaster's major productions to mark its 52nd anniversary this year. It was originally scheduled to be reshot to remove scenes involving her after the scandal, but it was given a reprieve and was later aired on prime time from Oct 7, with the 30th and final episode to be screened on Nov 15.

Wong continued in the post: "Beside being happy that Finding Her Voice has been shown in its original version, my biggest feeling along the way is 'fear' . I fear that its rating will be affected by me and fear that I will waste everyone's effort."

Despite initial concerns that the serial's viewership ratings would be affected by the scandal, the show has enjoyed good ratings and received rave reviews due to strong performances from veteran actors such as Hugo Ng, Chung King Fai and Ram Chiang.

Wong ended the post by thanking the viewers for watching the show and her co-stars and colleagues for their understanding.

The post has since received more than 14,000 likes and several words of encouragement from her friends, with some fans speculating that it was meant to gauge the viewers' reactions on her eventual return to the public eye. She is believed to have been staying in the United States since April.

《牛下女高音》經歷了被抽起、傳言要重拍、之後決定唔重拍、到最後成為了台慶劇，我實在有太多感受… 除了好開心最後能夠原裝版本播出，我心裏一直最大的感覺係「我好驚」：我好驚因為我而影響到《牛》劇的成績、我好驚會白費了大家的心血… 只餘最後五集，我衷心多謝促使《牛》劇有機會播出的每一位，也要多謝收看的您們，更要多謝劇中對手和同事們的體諒。 願大家一切安好。
 

