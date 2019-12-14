Jacqueline Wong back in Hong Kong, eight months after cheating scandal with Andy Hui

Actress Jacqueline Wong has finally returned to Hong Kong, eight months after she and married singer Andy Hui were filmed kissing in the back of a taxi in April.

Wong arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday morning (Dec 14) from the United States and told waiting reporters that she wants to move on.

A teary Wong, who was wearing a grey coat and black cap, told reporters she was happy to be home finally and that she had been working hard to live her life in the past eight months.

She said in English: "I made a mistake and I am trying really hard to live with it, to learn from it" before adding in Cantonese, "but at the same time, I feel I should I move on and I want to continue to walk and look forward."

She added that she would no longer respond to queries on the scandal in future, having already said whatever she had wanted about it.

When asked about work, she said her priority was to spend time with her family.

Wong, 30, whose career has been hit after she and Hui, who is married to singer Sammi Cheng, were caught in the cheating scandal, has been paving the way for a return to Hong Kong in recent weeks. She had fled to the US to avoid the backlash from the incident.

On Nov 10, she changed her profile picture and created her first Instagram post since April. She posted a photo of a stack of scripts for TVB serial Finding Her Voice in the post, and wrote: "I have gone through many emotions after Finding Her Voice went from being shelved, rumours of it being reshot, then status quo, and finally it became the anniversary drama."

The show was supposed to be reshot to remove scenes of Wong after the scandal but TVB decided otherwise and aired the show during prime time from October, keeping scenes of Wong intact.

The show went on to achieve good ratings and reviews due to sterling performances from veteran actors such as Hugo Ng, Chung King Fai and Ram Chiang.

In another piece of good news for her reported earlier, her TVB show, The Maid Alliance, has also been slated for screening during the festive period.