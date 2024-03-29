New Audemars Piguet CEO: ‘Not having a watch background is a blessing in disguise’

Being the only woman leader in the industry who does not have a watch background comes with “the responsibility and opportunity of learning”, she says.

“Leaders who learn and don’t pretend they know are just better at adjusting to the external reality. This has been proven in many industries.”

Cracking a disarming smile, the multilingual Napolitano says there is a sweet, almost magical, point when one is learning.

“You’re asking questions and, by asking questions, your team grows with you because you challenge the status quo in a different way. And people, when answering questions, open up their viewpoint.”

In fact, the lack of experience is not necessarily a bad thing.

“The greater threat is when you know you have the experience and you rely on previous successes or failures, which are never predictors of the future,” she adds.

“I look at it as an intense learning curve and I will be on a learning curve forever, which is what I like,” says Ms Resta, who has a Bachelor of Marketing and Economics and a Master of Financial Mathematics from the University of Naples Federico.

While the comparisons to her predecessor – credited with making the Royal Oak one of the most coveted watches in the world – are inevitable, she will have you know she is very much her own woman.

“He has his own personality, I have mine,” says Ms Resta, who spent four months onboarding before officially assuming her role as CEO in January. “We managed not to clash and to co-exist nicely. And we are very complementary even though we are different.”

Her immediate task at hand is to focus on three strategic pillars: continue pushing and pioneering innovation and craftsmanship; developing closer ties with the brand’s clients; and getting ready to celebrate AP’s 150th anniversary in 2025.