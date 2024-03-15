‘A dial I can stare at for hours’: singer John Mayer on the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak he designed

MILAN – American singer-songwriter-guitarist John Mayer is ensconced in a sofa at an Audemars Piguet (AP) event in Milan, talking about design harmony.

“In everything that I do, whether it’s designing a guitar, making a record, doing album art, putting a song together, there really is only one right way. You know it when you see it: There’s only one correct outcome.

“And that is when it’s so perfectly balanced with details that it becomes more than just 80 or 90 little things. If you do it right, nobody even notices the small little things that are happening,” says the multiple Grammy-award winner whose hits include Daughters (2003) and Your Body Is A Wonderland (2001).

Mayer – an avid watch collector and aficionado – is talking about the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer Limited Edition, which he designed for the Swiss luxury watchmaker. The headturner of a timepiece is the highlight of a slew of new AP releases unveiled in Milan.

Limited to 200 pieces and fashioned from white gold, the 150,000 Swiss francs (S$227,000) timepiece has a textured blue “crystal sky” dial filled with hundreds of sparkling irregular shapes. The mesmerising 3D surface is achieved by electro-forming atoms, one at a time, before they are polished and sealed with a deep blue coating through physical vapour deposition.

The result, in Mayer’s words, is “like looking at a picture window on a starry night. It’s always going to bring pleasure every time you look at it because it’s an ever-changing play of light”.

A huge fan of the watch brand, the musician says the collaboration happened when he approached former AP chief executive Francois-Henry Bennahmias – who left in 2023 after 30 years at the company – to design a unique piece for himself.

However, when Mr Bennahmias saw the design Mayer submitted in 2021, the Frenchman said: “We should make several of these.”

“It was going to be a representation of everything I loved about the QP,” the singer says, referring to the quantieme perpetuel or perpetual calendar, a horological complication which displays the time, day, date, month, week of the year, astronomical moon and leap year.

The QP, he says, “represents the perfect example of a complication because of the totality in the way in which you are envisioning time”.

“I’m kind of obsessed with time, not so much on a mathematical level, but on a spiritual level of thinking about time and passage of time. I write about it in songs,” he adds.

Mayer – who reportedly has a collection of more than 100 watches valued in the “tens of millions” of dollars – says he started by asking himself: “What would I consider to be the most sterling example of what a QP means to me visually?”

The answer, he decided, was “a dial you can stare at for hours”.

He is more than chuffed with how AP executed the watch.

“The play of light on the dial is endless. I keep staring at it and I still see new dimensions each time I look at it.”

The watch, he says, is also significant because it is a celebration of lasts and firsts.