Audemars Piguet to guarantee $73,000 watches against theft in industry first

LE BRASSUS, Switzerland – Audemars Piguet, the Swiss luxury watch brand best known for the highly sought-after Royal Oak, will offer to replace clients’ stolen watches as part of a new service programme created in response to a surge in watch-related crime.

The Le Brassus, Switzerland-based brand, whose average watch price is about 50,000 Swiss francs (S$72,700), will guarantee to replace, refund or repair any stolen or damaged watch bought in 2022 or 2023 for two years, chief executive François-Henry Bennahmias said.

“We listen to our clients, and we have to look also at what’s going on in the world right now. We have important cities in Europe and in the US that are not as safe anymore,” said Mr Bennahmias.

Rising crime

Watch thefts, many of them violent, are an increasingly worrying issue for the industry, threatening sales if consumers are afraid to wear luxury timepieces. The initiative by Audemars Piguet marks the first time a luxury watch brand has ever offered a warranty and guarantee service to replace or refund the cost of a watch if it’s stolen.

“That’s a big, big move because no one has ever done that,” Mr Bennahmias said.

The CEO, who will leave the top job later in 2023 after more than a decade, said any Audemars Piguet customer who bought a watch in 2022 or in 2023 will be eligible to register with the programme. They’ll have to prove that they bought and still own the watch, providing a photo of the watch and the serial number. Watches that have been resold won’t be eligible.

If a registered customer’s watch is stolen and there is a valid police report, they will be offered a choice of a refund or a replacement of the watch. If the watch is no longer being produced the company will offer a similar model in the current collection.

The service will run until the end of 2024 for anyone who bought a watch in 2022, including the 50th anniversary Royal Oak model. Watches bought in 2023 will be eligible for the service for two years from the date of purchase.

Royal Oak demand

Audemars Piguet watches, particularly the Royal Oak, generally trade well above their retail price on the secondary market.

For example, the Royal Oak 15500 in steel with a blue dial sells for about 24,800 Swiss francs at retail but fetches about 50,770 francs on the secondary market, according to WatchCharts, an aggregator of pre-owned watch prices.

AP makes about 50,000 watches a year, the majority of which are Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore models, according to Mr Bennahmias. Sales were about 2 billion Swiss francs in 2022, an increase of 26 per cent from 2021 and 78 per cent from 2020 when the pandemic briefly halted production and sales.

Mr Bennahmias said he expects about 75 per cent of eligible customers to sign up for the programme. He estimated there could be as many as 100 claims from customers over two years but predicted that only a handful might attempt to defraud the company by registering a watch they don’t own or submitting a fake police report.

Perhaps “we get two or three or five, which are absolute frauds. That’s a part of doing it”, he said, adding that he hopes people will behave the right way. “You cannot develop and offer these types of things thinking that everybody’s gonna abuse the system.”