Audemars Piguet kicks off 2023 with several red-hot watches

GENEVA – Audemars Piguet is starting 2023 with a bang, by dropping more than 20 sizzling new timepieces.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker unveiled these watches to more than 100 journalists and VIP clients earlier this week at two locations – the Manufacture des Saignoles, its futuristic new manufacturing facility in the Swiss watchmaking cradle of Le Locle; and its headquarters in the picturesque village of Le Brassus in the Vallee de Joux.

The novelties – which include a sleek Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph fashioned entirely from black ceramic and a beautiful Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin with a Tuscan dial – look set to further boost business for the brand, which reportedly raked in more than two billion Swiss francs (S$2.9 billion) in revenue in 2022, up from about 1.6 billion in 2021.

Here are the highlights:

Code 11.59 In Stainless Steel

When Audemars Piguet first launched the 11.59 collection four years ago, reactions were mixed, with many dissing the design as insipid. But thanks to artful tweaks, the model has grown on watch fans.

To make it an even more attractive proposition, the watchmaker has released six new 41mm models of the 11.59 in steel. Previous references were primarily in 18K white or pink gold.

Four of the new models – available either as a three-hander or chronograph – come entirely in steel, while the other two have a black ceramic case middle with a steel bezel, lugs and caseback.

The plain dial of previous references has given way to a new stamped dial – in blue, green or “smoked beige” – featuring concentric circles and a ripple pattern. The watchmaker collaborated with Swiss guilloche craftsman Yann von Kaenel on the motif. To make it even more striking, the blue and green dial is coloured by PVD (physical vapour deposition) and the beige one with a galvanic process.

The three-hander models are fitted with the Calibre 4302 and the chronos with the Calibre 4401. Both movements are equipped with a patented mechanism that provides stability and precision when setting the watch.

Price: $36,900 to $54,500

Royal Oak Self Winding 37mm Turquoise Dial