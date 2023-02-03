Audemars Piguet kicks off 2023 with several red-hot watches

GENEVA – Audemars Piguet is starting 2023 with a bang, by dropping more than 20 sizzling new timepieces.
The luxury Swiss watchmaker unveiled these watches to more than 100 journalists and VIP clients earlier this week at two locations – the Manufacture des Saignoles, its futuristic new manufacturing facility in the Swiss watchmaking cradle of Le Locle; and its headquarters in the picturesque village of Le Brassus in the Vallee de Joux.
The novelties – which include a sleek Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph fashioned entirely from black ceramic and a beautiful Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin with a Tuscan dial – look set to further boost business for the brand, which reportedly raked in more than two billion Swiss francs (S$2.9 billion) in revenue in 2022, up from about 1.6 billion in 2021.
Here are the highlights:
Code 11.59 In Stainless Steel
When Audemars Piguet first launched the 11.59 collection four years ago, reactions were mixed, with many dissing the design as insipid. But thanks to artful tweaks, the model has grown on watch fans.
To make it an even more attractive proposition, the watchmaker has released six new 41mm models of the 11.59 in steel. Previous references were primarily in 18K white or pink gold.
Four of the new models – available either as a three-hander or chronograph – come entirely in steel, while the other two have a black ceramic case middle with a steel bezel, lugs and caseback.
The plain dial of previous references has given way to a new stamped dial – in blue, green or “smoked beige” – featuring concentric circles and a ripple pattern. The watchmaker collaborated with Swiss guilloche craftsman Yann von Kaenel on the motif. To make it even more striking, the blue and green dial is coloured by PVD (physical vapour deposition) and the beige one with a galvanic process.
The three-hander models are fitted with the Calibre 4302 and the chronos with the Calibre 4401. Both movements are equipped with a patented mechanism that provides stability and precision when setting the watch.
Price: $36,900 to $54,500
Royal Oak Self Winding 37mm Turquoise Dial
This stunner features a beautiful turquoise dial – a throwback to the 1970s and 1980s when stone dials were not uncommon in Audemars Piguet watches. The blue-green stone comes from Mexico and each dial is cut, ground, sandblasted and polished to an overall thickness of just 0.75mm. Since the composition and texture of each stone is different, every dial is unique.
Encasing it with yellow gold – this is the first 37mm Royal Oak fashioned from the precious metal since 2018 – works like a charm, highlighting the stone’s brilliant hue. The watch is fitted with the latest self-winding Calibre 5900, which has a 60-hour power reserve and made its debut on several 37mm models in 2022.
Price: $89,600
Royal Oak Offshore Self Winding Chronograph In Black Ceramic
This is Audemars Piguet’s first Offshore model fashioned entirely from ceramic – from the case and bracelet to the crown and pusher. The 42mm watch is a dramatic piece, thanks to its striking monochromatic appearance. The only contrast comes from the eight white gold screws on the case and bezel.
Like the original Offshore, the pitch-black dial is decorated with the Petite Tapisserie pattern, previously used only in self-winding chronograph models in gold or titanium. The watch – which is 15.4mm thick – is powered by the Calibre 4404, an integrated chronograph movement with a column wheel, a flyback function and a power reserve of 70 hours.
Price: $122,900
Royal Oak Jumbo Extra Thin
One word kept cropping up when this watch was unveiled: Tuscan. It is a reference to the Tuscan dial with a hand-hammered finish and dark blue hue – which used to be a feature of some Royal Oaks 30 years ago.
The dial of this new 18K white gold Royal Oak Jumbo Extra Thin is beautifully granular, boasting an alluring sparkling blue hue thanks to the PVD treatment.
The heart beating in this headturner – with a diameter of 31mm and a height of 8.1mm – is the Cal 7121, which has a power reserve of 55 hours.
Price: $114,200