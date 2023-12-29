‘It has been the greatest experience’: Francois-Henry Bennahmias leaves Audemars Piguet after nearly 30 years

When Mr Francois-Henry Bennahmias joined Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet (AP) to do sales in 1994, they gave him a Royal Oak to wear since he was representing the brand.

He was not thrilled. In fact, he thought the watch – created by legendary designer Gerald Genta and launched in 1972 – was ugly.

Fast forward nearly 30 years. The watch world credits the 51-year-old Frenchman for two things: increasing AP’s revenue from 630 million Swiss francs (S$987 million) in 2012 to two billion Swiss francs in 2023, and making the Royal Oak one of the most coveted watches in the world.

Mr Bennahmias, who became AP’s global chief executive in 2012, left the company last week. When The Straits Times met him in Dubai earlier in 2023 and asked if he was leaving with reluctance or regret, his answer was a swift and emphatic: “No, no, no.

“Because if I were to go back to when I was 18 years old, and you told me that at some point, I would be running a billion-dollar company and be in charge of more than 2,000 people, travelling the world and getting to know so many people, I would have said: ‘Where do I sign?’

“I can only say: ‘This has been the greatest experience, and the best 29 years.’ I cannot leave with regret. I leave with pride that I have built something special that will keep on going,” said Mr Bennahmias, who will be succeded by Ms Ilaria Resta who has a background in the cosmetics industry.

Charismatic, flamboyant, witty and loquacious, Mr Bennahmias is one of the most unconventional but dynamic and successful head honchos in the usually serious world of watchmaking.

A Star Wars fan and samurai sword collector who eschews suits in favour of leather jackets and sneakers, he was a professional golfer for five years before cutting his teeth in the fashion industry working for the likes of Giorgio Armani and Gianfranco Ferre.

His ascent in AP was meteoric. After a stint as brand manager for Singapore, where he was also responsible for the markets of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Brunei, Australia and Malaysia, he went to New York to become managing director, tasked with growing the brand across the Atlantic.

In 2012, he became CEO of the Swiss watchmaking brand founded in Le Brassus in 1875. Although healthy, AP was lethargic. Mr Bennahmias decided some turbocharging was in order, and over the next decade, proceeded to initiate and execute strategies which many other watchmakers have since copied.

A key initiative was integration by reducing the number of third-party retailers and points of sale to curb high mark-ups, control inventory and gather customer data. Another was introducing a revolutionary experiential retail concept called AP House. There are now more than a dozen in major global cities including Hong Kong, London and Zurich, where watch lovers can chill and learn about timepieces at the same time.

But perhaps his most significant achievement is making high-end watches appealing to younger consumers by marrying haute horology and pop culture.

In 2006, he and American hip-hop mogul Jay-Z collaborated on the 100-piece AP Royal Oak Offshore “Jay-Z” 10th Anniversary Limited Edition. In 2013, Mr Bennahmias worked with American basketball star LeBron James to release the Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph LeBron James.