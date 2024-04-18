Hamilton costume designer Paul Tazewell brings colonial flair to contemporary fashion

SINGAPORE – When Hamilton first graced the Broadway stage in 2015, few could have predicted the seismic impact the Tony Award-winning musical about US founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in the American Revolution would have beyond theatre.

As the show’s popularity soared, so did the fervent discussions about its style and the merits of donning colonial-era attire on Reddit forums.

These discussions even led to the creation of a fashion collection by Elhoffer Design, a Los Angeles-based apparel company, in 2016. Initially conceived as part of a photo shoot with friends, one particular piece from the “Hamilgown” collection – the Bluecoat Tunic – gained instant fame in the United States, prompting a flood of requests and inquiries.

Despite having more than 30 years of experience designing costumes for stage productions such as The Color Purple (2006) and A Streetcar Named Desire (2012), which earned him Tony Award nominations, Hamilton’s costume designer Paul Tazewell admits to never witnessing such an influence of stage attire on real-world fashion, inspiring fashionistas and cosplayers alike.

The 59-year-old was approached by Hamilton’s director Thomas Kail in the winter of 2014.

The design process took roughly 10 months from inception to the first production at The Public Theater in New York, where the show had its start in early 2015. This was followed by adjustments to the designs that made them “more of a Broadway level”, he says.

And for the first time, fans in Singapore will be able to see the costumes up close. Hamilton premieres at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre on April 19 as part of its International tour, following its staging in Manila in September 2023 and Abu Dhabi in January 2024.

Tazewell says in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times: “I want my costume designs to transport an audience into a believable world and to allow them to be swept away for the two hours that they are watching the production.”

A sumptuous mix of silk dresses and military coats, they were designed to bring viewers back to the tumultuous era of the American Revolution.