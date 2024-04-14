Theatre review: Stellar vocals and comedic timing in Little Shop Of Horrors

Little Shop Of Horrors

Sing’Theatre

Sota Drama Theatre

April 13, 7.30pm

Try not to get eaten alive by a carnivorous plant as Sing’Theatre immerses audiences in the horror-comedy rock musical Little Shop Of Horrors.

Seymour Krelborn (Andrew Marko) lives and works in Mushnik’s Florist, a rundown flower shop in Skid Row, New York.

Business is dismal until he displays an unusual-looking plant that he hopes will attract more customers. Audrey II, named after his crush and co-worker Audrey (Vanessa Kee), soon reveals a diet that pushes Seymour to risk everything for a chance at a better life.

Marko, as usual, is a standout performer with comedic timing and a vocal range to match. In his hands, Seymour avoids appearing as a complete loser and rather portrays an unconfident young man wanting more purpose in life.

Kee sets herself apart as a vocal talent, not only with a Brooklyn accent that she maintains while singing, but also a pitchy voice and ditsy speech pattern. None of that detracts from her well-supported belting range, emphasised further by a distinguished drop of the airheaded tone when Audrey is comfortable expressing her emotions and desires.

Mr Mushnik, the floral shop owner and Seymour’s adoptive father, is played by the show’s director T.J. Taylor, who took on the same role in his first encounter with the production at age 13. Playing the role in 2006 began his love affair with musical theatre and led to a dream of one day directing the show.

A consistent scene-stealer is Benjamin Koh as Orin, Audrey’s abusive dentist-boyfriend. It is an ability to morph his face between devilishly evil as Orin, pompously oblivious as a television producer and even an unexpectedly coquettish woman that has audiences roaring with laughter with each costume change.