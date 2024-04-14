Theatre review: Stellar vocals and comedic timing in Little Shop Of Horrors

Little Shop Of Horrors
Sing’Theatre
Sota Drama Theatre
April 13, 7.30pm
Try not to get eaten alive by a carnivorous plant as Sing’Theatre immerses audiences in the horror-comedy rock musical Little Shop Of Horrors.
Seymour Krelborn (Andrew Marko) lives and works in Mushnik’s Florist, a rundown flower shop in Skid Row, New York.
Business is dismal until he displays an unusual-looking plant that he hopes will attract more customers. Audrey II, named after his crush and co-worker Audrey (Vanessa Kee), soon reveals a diet that pushes Seymour to risk everything for a chance at a better life.
Marko, as usual, is a standout performer with comedic timing and a vocal range to match. In his hands, Seymour avoids appearing as a complete loser and rather portrays an unconfident young man wanting more purpose in life.
Kee sets herself apart as a vocal talent, not only with a Brooklyn accent that she maintains while singing, but also a pitchy voice and ditsy speech pattern. None of that detracts from her well-supported belting range, emphasised further by a distinguished drop of the airheaded tone when Audrey is comfortable expressing her emotions and desires.
Mr Mushnik, the floral shop owner and Seymour’s adoptive father, is played by the show’s director T.J. Taylor, who took on the same role in his first encounter with the production at age 13. Playing the role in 2006 began his love affair with musical theatre and led to a dream of one day directing the show.
A consistent scene-stealer is Benjamin Koh as Orin, Audrey’s abusive dentist-boyfriend. It is an ability to morph his face between devilishly evil as Orin, pompously oblivious as a television producer and even an unexpectedly coquettish woman that has audiences roaring with laughter with each costume change.
Not to be overlooked are the trio of street urchins Crystal (A.J. Alingalan), Ronette (Nurulhuda Hassan) and Chiffon (Marissa Vojodi) who all do double duty as ensemble backup vocals during musical numbers and also play supporting characters.
In a combined effort among set designer Wong Chee Wai, lighting designer Reuben Ong and musical director Elaine Chan, Skid Row comes to life. Their main set allows for easy switching between the interior and exterior of Mushnik’s Florist, while a clever use of the trolley system from either side of the stage is enough to be the backdrop of short, one-off scenes like Orin’s dental clinic.
Three versions of Audrey II (voiced by Honey Gluttony and puppeteered by Melissa May Garcia) depict the plant’s growth from strangely adorable to concerningly monstrous.
However, an unfortunate design choice leaves it looking less like the intimidating Venus flytrap many iterations of the show have used. Rather, it appears like the mouth of a flytrap atop a bulbous male body part.
Though Honey Gluttony certainly has the gravelly growl that gives Audrey II more of a sassy personality while singing, it can be difficult at times to hear the lyrics clearly.
Perhaps a matter of seating within the theatre or a need to adjust microphone levels, it seems that some actors are more easily heard than others. This matters less in ensemble numbers, but it is distracting sometimes when a harmony part is discerned more clearly than the leading melody.
Admittedly, the show has some dated moments due to being written and produced in 1982. However, it manages to stand the test of time in the delivery of humour and comedic timing that make Little Shop Of Horrors a truly fun experience like no other.
Book it/Little Shop Of Horrors
Where: Sota Drama Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive
When: Until April 28; Tuesdays to Fridays, 7.30pm; Saturdays, 3 and 7.30pm; Sundays, 2 and 6.30pm
Admission: From $38
Info: www.sistic.com.sg/events/horrors0424