Sunset Boulevard, Nicole Scherzinger shine at UK’s Olivier Awards

LONDON – A revived version of Sunset Boulevard, the musical based on the 1950s film, and its leading actress Nicole Scherzinger were among the big winners at the Olivier Awards on April 14, picking up seven prizes at Britain’s top theatre ceremony.

The show’s lead duo of American singer Scherzinger, who rose to fame with pop band The Pussycat Dolls, and Britain’s Tom Francis were named best actress and actor in a musical, while Jamie Lloyd won the award for best director.

The Broadway-bound show, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, also clinched the musical revival category, along with the best lighting design, musical contribution and sound design awards at the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The 45-year-old Scherzinger, who was born in Hawaii and raised in Kentucky, portrays Norma Desmond, a one-time film star who longs for a comeback, in the 1993 reinvention of the 1950 film, which featured the late American actress Gloria Swanson.

Australia’s Sarah Snook, 36, followed up on her recent success starring in the television series Succession (2018 to 2023) by winning the award for best actress for her role in The Picture Of Dorian Gray, which also claimed best costume design.