Setting the stage: Hamilton and other musicals to catch in 2024

Hamilton

If you want to be in the room where it happens, you cannot miss Hamilton, which makes its Singapore debut in April.

The sung-and-rapped-through biographical musical, which covers the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in the American Revolution up to his death in 1804, is ground-breaking in terms of its score, which draws heavily from hip-hop, jazz and R&B, together with traditional show tunes.

The pop culture phenomenon was created by and starred award-winning American songwriter-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also appeared in the musical fantasy film Mary Poppins Returns (2018), directed the musical film Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021) and composed the soundtracks for the hit animated films Moana (2016), Vivo (2021) and Encanto (2021).

Hamilton is among the very few musicals which have received both critical and commercial success in recent years.

It premiered in 2015 off-Broadway.

At the 2016 Tony Awards, it won in 11 categories, including for Best Musical, cementing its status as the second-most-decorated musical for a single production in Tony history, just behind The Producers’ 12 awards in 2001.

It also clinched a Grammy Award and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In 2017, it started its first North American tour and made its West End debut.

For its Broadway run, the show starred American actor Jonathan Groff (Frozen, 2013; Mindhunter, 2017 to 2019) as King George III, who performed the iconic number You’ll Be Back, expressing his belief that the American colonists will one day crawl back to the British empire when their rebellion has been quashed.

The role was played by actor Brent Hill in the musical’s Australian tour, which ran from 2021 to April 2023.