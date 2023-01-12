Charles & Keith invites viral ‘luxury bag’ TikTok teen to meet its founders, tour brand’s headquarters

SINGAPORE – The TikTok teen who was shamed online for calling Charles & Keith a “luxury” brand will be having the last laugh.

Miss Zoe Gabriel was mocked by some users after uploading a video on the social media platform on Sunday, thanking her father for gifting her her “first luxury bag” from the home-grown fashion brand and excitedly unboxing and modelling her new arm candy.

The black Double Handle Tote Bag is priced at $79.90 on Charles & Keith’s website, and is the most expensive bag she owns.

The 17-year-old, who told The Straits Times over e-mail her family moved to Singapore from the Philippines in 2010, replied to the trolls by posting a follow-up video in which she tearily explains her humble background and talks about privilege.

Both clips have since gone viral, attracting 5.6 million views.