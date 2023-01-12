Teen meets Charles & Keith founders after TikTok video on ‘luxury bag’ goes viral

SINGAPORE – The teen who was shamed online for calling Charles & Keith a “luxury” brand on TikTok is having the last laugh.

The brand invited Zoe Gabriel and her father to have lunch on Wednesday with its founders, brothers Charles and Keith Wong, who, “coming from humble beginnings, were so inspired by her humility”.

They also toured the Charles & Keith headquarters on Thursday.

Zoe, 17, was mocked by some users after she uploaded a video to the social media platform on Sunday, thanking her father for her “first luxury bag” from the home-grown fashion brand.

The black Double Handle Tote Bag is priced at $79.90 on Charles & Keith’s website and the most expensive bag she owns.

While Charles & Keith remained mum on whether it would sponsor any bags for her or collaborate with her, a source from inside the company tells The Straits Times she was gifted “with products and vouchers”.

Other businesses are also plying her with gifts. Local ramen chain Takagi Ramen offered her family $80 in meal vouchers and Zoe thanked local hair salon Kimistry Hair Boutique for her “new look” in a video post.