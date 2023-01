You’ve seen it by now: the video where TikTok user Zohtaco, who identifies herself as Zoe, excitedly peeled off the wrapping on a new Charles & Keith bag gifted by her father, which she called her “first luxury bag”.

The 17-year-old’s joy was short-lived. Netizens were quick to mock her choice of words, with one user “cressy” writing: “Who’s (going to) tell her?”, implying that the local bags and accessories brand does not count as a luxury brand. Others used the hashtag #tryinghard.