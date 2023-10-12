Big bling, luxury watches and a new Homme section at UltraLuxe 2023

SINGAPORE – UltraLuxe is back and bigger than ever.

The second edition of Asia’s leading luxury lifestyle festival – which grew out of jewellery event JeweLuxe – will feature more than 100 internationally acclaimed and home-grown jewellery, watch, fashion and lifestyle brands.

Besides new features including a dedicated space for men called UltraLuxe / Homme, the 2023 festival is venturing beyond the familiar confines of the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza to introduce the Singapore Watch Fair at Resorts World Sentosa.

Its founder and chief executive Angela Loh says: “It has always been UltraLuxe’s vision to be an islandwide festival – to become a movement for talents and passions of independent designers, watchmakers, craftsmen and artisans – and not merely an exhibition.”

She is anticipating 10,000 visitors and US$10 million (S$13.6 million) in sales.

UltraLuxe attracted 8,000 visitors and chalked up US$6 million in sales in 2022.

Jewellery remains one of the highlights, and the festival will showcase wearable pieces that cost from $1,000 to $2 million.

Like in 2022, there are more than 60 jewellery houses and designers to look forward to, including third-generation American jeweller Scott West, who specialises in some of the world’s rarest diamonds, like the Argyle pink diamonds.

UltraLuxe will also shine the spotlight on Brazilian jewellers. Ms Loh has collaborated with Julls, a Brazil-based marketing consultancy for jewellery brands, to curate and present talented Brazilian designers such as Silvia Furmanovich and Fiszman Jewel.

Among the participating jewellery brands are 15 home-grown ones, including Caratell, State Property, Simone Jewels and An Order of Bling.

“These local powerhouses have made a mark in the global jewellery industry with their cutting-edge designs, unique craftsmanship and innovative use of precious gems,” says Ms Loh. “Their presence at UltraLuxe is a testament to Singapore’s growing influence as a hub for luxury and creativity.”

See if you can spot these stunning pieces on your visit.

Eka Bracelets by Fope