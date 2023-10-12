Big bling, luxury watches and a new Homme section at UltraLuxe 2023

SINGAPORE – UltraLuxe is back and bigger than ever.
The second edition of Asia’s leading luxury lifestyle festival – which grew out of jewellery event JeweLuxe – will feature more than 100 internationally acclaimed and home-grown jewellery, watch, fashion and lifestyle brands.
Besides new features including a dedicated space for men called UltraLuxe / Homme, the 2023 festival is venturing beyond the familiar confines of the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza to introduce the Singapore Watch Fair at Resorts World Sentosa.
Its founder and chief executive Angela Loh says: “It has always been UltraLuxe’s vision to be an islandwide festival – to become a movement for talents and passions of independent designers, watchmakers, craftsmen and artisans – and not merely an exhibition.”
She is anticipating 10,000 visitors and US$10 million (S$13.6 million) in sales.
UltraLuxe attracted 8,000 visitors and chalked up US$6 million in sales in 2022.
Jewellery remains one of the highlights, and the festival will showcase wearable pieces that cost from $1,000 to $2 million.
Like in 2022, there are more than 60 jewellery houses and designers to look forward to, including third-generation American jeweller Scott West, who specialises in some of the world’s rarest diamonds, like the Argyle pink diamonds.
UltraLuxe will also shine the spotlight on Brazilian jewellers. Ms Loh has collaborated with Julls, a Brazil-based marketing consultancy for jewellery brands, to curate and present talented Brazilian designers such as Silvia Furmanovich and Fiszman Jewel.
Among the participating jewellery brands are 15 home-grown ones, including Caratell, State Property, Simone Jewels and An Order of Bling.
“These local powerhouses have made a mark in the global jewellery industry with their cutting-edge designs, unique craftsmanship and innovative use of precious gems,” says Ms Loh. “Their presence at UltraLuxe is a testament to Singapore’s growing influence as a hub for luxury and creativity.”
See if you can spot these stunning pieces on your visit.
Eka Bracelets by Fope
Founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1929 and listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, Italian fine jewellery brand Fope struck gold when it pioneered Flex’it.
This ingenious mesh chain design has the ability to flex and bend gracefully even though it is fully crafted from 18K gold, thanks to minuscule gold springs within each link. This patented technology is used in its iconic Eka Bracelets, which are available in 18K white, rose and yellow gold.
Tattoo Beauty of Courage brooch-cum-pendant by Simone Jewels
Home-grown jeweller to the stars, Simone Jewels has dressed the likes of pop icons including Rihanna and Taylor Swift. This transformable piece of jewellery, which can be worn as a pendant or brooch, features tsavorite garnet, fancy yellow diamond and black spinel set in 18K white and black gold.
Ballerina brooch-cum-pendant by Scott West
American jeweller Scott West’s collections have been featured at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and the Museum of Natural History of Los Angeles.
This transformable piece is embellished with not just white and pink diamonds and platinum, but also the Argyle pink, one of the world’s rarest gemstones, sourced from the now-defunct Argyle mine in Western Australia.
Art Deco-inspired earrings by Umrao Jewels
Hailed as “India’s new contemporary designer” by Indian auction house Saffronart, Umrao Jewels specialises in distinctive Art Deco jewellery with geometrical elements and decorative features inspired by Indian art. Its creations have adorned numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities.
These Art Deco-inspired black gold ear clips are studded with blue sapphires and diamonds.
Heritage Earrings by Fiszman Jewel
Drawing inspiration from Brazil’s lush nature and geometric elements, Sao Paulo-based jewellery designer Richard Fiszman of Fiszman Jewel works with gold and gemstones to create wearable art.
Featuring 18K gold with 19 carats of tourmaline and diamonds, these earrings are part of a collection that uses gemstones from the tourmaline-rich Cruzeiro mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Pearl ring by Autore
One of the largest South Sea pearl companies in the world, The Autore Group harvests more than 350,000 pearls a year from some of the world’s most beautiful coastlines.
It trademarked the 5 “S” South Sea Cultured Pearl Classification Guide, the gold standard for evaluating pearl quality across the dimensions of shine, surface, shade, shape and size.
This ring from its Mediterranean Collection is topped with a 14mm South Sea pearl and flanked with white sapphires and diamonds.
The Elizabeth Earrings by Piranesi
Since its inception in 1845, Milanese jewellery house Piranesi has fused oriental artistry and Italian Renaissance inspiration to create opulent pieces for queens and countesses.
The late American film star Elizabeth Taylor was a fan and collaborated with Piranesi to design these cascading earrings, which spotlight Colombian emeralds surrounded by 50 carats of diamonds.
Ring by Doris Hangartner
A Swiss private gem and jewellery house for rare and unique gems, Doris Hangartner specialises in the Paraiba tourmaline, a rising star in the gem world.
Using the vivid blue stones from Paraiba, Brazil, she produces one-of-a-kind jewellery handmade in the heart of Switzerland. This diamond and Paraiba tourmaline ring is crowned with a rare 37.84-carat Paraiba tourmaline.
Kite-cut necklace by Kamyen
United Arab Emirates-based private jeweller Kamyen sources some of the world’s most beautiful stones to create bold, contemporary pieces. Its designs blend India’s intricate aesthetic with European timelessness and elegance.
This necklace features 40.26 carats of Zambian emeralds with 18.49 carats of fancy yellow diamonds.
UltraLuxe is open to the public from Friday to Oct 22, noon to 7pm, at the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, 391A Orchard Road. Go to ultraluxe.io
Tech, tipples and treasures
In 2023, festival founder Angela Loh has unveiled a dedicated space for the discerning gentleman – UltraLuxe / Homme.
From Wednesday to Oct 22, the 300 sq m space will serve as a social platform for discovery and engagement where “like-minded connoisseurs can come together to discover and explore niche luxury in a meaningful way”, says Ms Loh.
Here, guests will have the opportunity to explore gadgets galore, from the latest touchscreen Swosh TV to the world’s first and only wireless Oled TV and Piega loudspeakers.
Spirits and wine connoisseurs can enjoy Homme’s on-site bar, which will serve rare whiskies, vodka and gin.
Guests can also participate in masterclasses to delve into the vintage wines from Penfolds as well as Japanese whiskies from the Shin Group.
Keen travellers will get a chance to discover new destinations as Switzerland Tourism, Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair), Palau Visitors Authority and Alii Palau Airlines are set to introduce some of the most stunning, untouched getaways.
There are also lifestyle experiences on offer, including sailing on super yachts such as Aquitalia and Star of the Sea, as well as a social hour with 33Club, a private members-only club in Raffles Place for founders, chief executives, entrepreneurs and investors.
UltraLuxe / Homme is on from Wednesday to Oct 22, noon to 7pm, at the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.
Time to shine
Traditionally hosted at the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, the Singapore Watch Fair at UltraLuxe will be taking place at Resorts World Sentosa for the first time in 2023, with a special focus on the growing number of female watch collectors.
Present at the event are prominent voices in the industry, such as Tick Tock Belles, Dubai Watch Club Girls and Kuwait Watch Club Ladies, who have joined forces to unite female horological experts and champion watch-collecting among women.
Tick Tock Belles was founded by Singaporean watch collectors Stephanie Soh and Deborah Wong in August 2022 and its Instagram account @ticktockbelles is dedicated to horology.
Watch aficionados have plenty of panel discussions and seminars to look forward to each day. Interested participants can check out the schedule and register at www.singaporewatchfair.com/events
Another highlight is the Essence of Time Museum, a showcase of rare and historical timepieces curated by Mr Ali Nael, CEO of Singapore-based investment advisory firm FutureGrail, and Mr Arnaud Tellier, former director and curator of the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva. It includes pieces from Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex and other distinguished watchmakers.
Auction house Christie’s Hong Kong will also host a preview of its auction in November.
Keep your eyes peeled for these highlights.
La Regatta by L’Epee 1839
With 180 years of history in clockmaking, L’Epee 1839 is Switzerland’s only manufacturer specialising in the production of high-end clocks.
The brand pays homage to sculling, a sport not unlike rowing, with La Regatta. This vertical clock is a sleek tribute to the elongated oars used in sculling, offering both the strength of an eight-day power reserve and the precision of a sports watch.
UD Osmium by Ludovic Ballouard
Award-winning Swiss-based watchmaker Ludovic Ballouard began his foray into the world of watchmaking with his eponymous brand, thanks to his early fascination with constructing radio-controlled model aeroplanes. With only seven pieces made a year, his UD Osmium timepiece uses osmium, one of the rarest precious metals that is more valuable than gold.
The Turkish Maps by Breguet (apocryphal signature)
The Turkish Maps is an early 19th-century pocket watch with cartographic etchings.
This timepiece represents a wave of similar watches that flooded into Geneva between 1825 and 1830. Many of these horological treasures bear detailed depictions of various regions and countries around the world.
The labour-intensive process of decorating these timepieces involves painting on enamel or engraving, creating detailed geographical representations that include mountains, rivers, lakes, seas, streets, monuments and place names.
The Singapore Watch Fair is open to the public from Wednesday to Oct 21, noon to 8pm, at Equarius Hotel, 8 Sentosa Gateway.