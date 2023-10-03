Nickel-free jewellery designed for everyday wear

Want to wear elegant jewellery and not worry about irritation, skin sensitivity and allergies? Look no further than Blomdahl, which boasts jewellery that is both beautiful and safe for everyday wear.

Originating from Sweden, Blomdahl is widely known for its line of skin-friendly earrings, which are made from medical-grade plastic, and pure titanium free from nickel, lead and cadmium.

The use of these hypoallergenic materials minimises the risk of inflammation and irritation for the wearer. Designing nickel-free jewellery for those with sensitive skin continues to be a priority for Blomdahl, with a growing number of wearers with skin allergies attesting to the safety of its products.

On top of that, its medical-grade ear-piercing service is designed in consultation with skin specialists to offer a skin-friendly, sterile and hygienic process that facilitates healing. This means that its products and methods are designed to avoid the development of skin allergies common in children and adults with skin sensitivity.

