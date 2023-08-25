Tick Talk: Rolex acquires Bucherer, Longines introduces new HyrdoConquest GMT models

Rolex acquires Bucherer

In news that took the industry by surprise, Rolex announced on Thursday that it has taken over Bucherer, one of the world’s largest watch retailers. In a statement, the Swiss luxury watchmaker says Bucherer will retain its name and continue to operate independently.

The takeover means Rolex will now own one of the biggest retail networks outside of Hong Kong and China.

The purchase was prompted by the decision of Bucherer’s third-generation owner Jorg Bucherer, 86, to sell the business in the absence of direct descendants. Its integration into the Rolex group will be effective once the Swiss competition authorities have approved the deal.

“This move reflects the Geneva-based brand’s desire to perpetuate the success of Bucherer and preserve the close partnership ties that have linked both companies since 1924,” says Rolex in the statement.

“The Rolex group is convinced that this acquisition is the best solution not only for its own brands, but also for all the watch and jewellery partner brands, as well as for all the employees of the Bucherer group.”

Bucherer was founded in 1888 in Lucerne, Switzerland, by Carl-Friedrich Bucherer. It has been retailing Rolex since 1924, with nearly two-thirds of its annual sales of almost two billion Swiss francs (S$3.06 billion) coming from the sales of Rolex and Tudor (Rolex’s sister company) timepieces.

Grand Seiko celebrates its ground-breaking Caliber 9S with two new models