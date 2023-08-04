Tick Talk: A platinum Cartier Crash, a sky blue Hublot Big Bang Unico and a square Swatch

Furlan Marri Mecaquartz Reference 1205-H Watches of Switzerland Edition

Furlan Marri is hard to beat when it comes to solidly constructed, aesthetically pleasing and affordably priced timepieces. The brand vaulted into the radar of many watch fans when its Mr Grey Ref 1041-A nabbed the Audacity Prize in 2021 at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG), the Oscars of the horological world.

Its range of mecaquartz chronographs is especially coveted. Introduced in the 1980s as the watch world was grappling with the Quartz Crisis, a mecaquartz is essentially a hybrid movement, marrying battery-based and mechanical watch-making.

The brand’s latest drop is the Reference 1205-H, made especially for Watches of Switzerland and limited to just 300 pieces. An elegant number, it boasts a 38mm brushed bronze case, a rich and glossy burgundy dial and subdials in the same hue but with a circular finish.

This attractive combination is complemented by beige pulsation details, domed and curved hands in 4N rose gold as well as applied Breguet-style hour markers at six and 12 o’clock.

Fitted with the Seiko VK64 mecaquartz movement, each watch has its serial number (between one and 300) engraved between the lugs at six o’clock. Thanks to oxidisation and skin contact, a patina naturally develops with bronze over time, making each watch even more unique.

The model comes with two vegetable-tanned leather straps, in burgundy red with white stitching, and brown with tone-on-tone stitching.

Price: $1,100. Available at Watches of Switzerland boutiques in Singapore, New Zealand and Malaysia

