Over 1 million virtual queue numbers issued for Coldplay’s Singapore concert tickets

Authorised ticket reselling site Viagogo showed category 5 tickets being sold for up to $2,500, and category 2 tickets at $3,000. Originally, tickets were $168 and $268, respectively.

Organisers LiveNation said that it would like to caution the public against purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers or third party websites.

“By purchasing tickets through these non-authorised points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible,” LiveNation said.

Mr Lydon Ong told ST that he was hopeful initially as he was the 249,970th person in line. But after waiting 1½ hours for his tickets, the website froze for him.

He said: “The site remained grey for about 15 minutes before I got kicked out and had to re-queue again – this time I was had a queue number of 800,000.”

However, the self-employed 26-year-old said that he was more than willing to re-queue because watching Coldplay perform live is on his bucket list.

He added: “I grew up with Coldplay’s music and their songs really take me back to specific moments in my life, and their live shows also look too good to miss out on.

“I definitely would not want to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience, even if it means queueing up for another three hours.”

Another fan also endured a two-hour-long queue in front of her before getting kicked out, but that did not stop her from trying to obtain tickets either.

Ms Renny Lee, a 24-year-old student at Singapore Management University, told The Straits Times that when she first entered the queue, she was behind more than 600,000 people. After waiting three hours, she got kicked out of the ticketing site.

“I’ve been listening to Coldplay since I was in primary school, and it got me through so many highs and lows growing up,” the avid fan said.

“Despite the queue, I just have to get those tickets,” she added.

Malaysian fan Cassandra Teoh, 26, told ST that she failed to get tickets for Coldplay’s show in Kuala Lumpur, and thought she would stand a better chance in Singapore as the band was due to perform here for four nights.

Ms Teoh said that she wanted to get tickets because she might not get many opportunities to see them any more. She added that she is still in the process of obtaining tickets for the Singapore stop.

Coldplay announced last week that it would perform at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26 and 27. They last performed in Singapore in 2017, when they rocked the National Stadium over two nights. The announcement came after the band earlier sold out concerts Malaysia and Indonesia, among others.

Concert promoters Live Nation said last week that Chris Martin and Co. would be the first music act to play four nights at the National Stadium.

Similarly, fans also faced difficulties buying tickets for the band’s Malaysia concert, which were all snapped up within three hours when it went on general sale on May 17.

One buyer on Carousell in Malaysia offered to pay RM111,111 ($33,000) for the category 1 tickets, which originally cost RM1,288.