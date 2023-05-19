Coldplay’s upcoming concerts in Indonesia, Malaysia ignite ‘ticket wars’

JAKARTA – The chance to see Coldplay perform in Indonesia and Malaysia for the first time in November has ignited a “ticket war”, according to news outlets and netizens, as fierce demand has seen tickets for the British band’s concerts resold for six times the original price.

The rock band announced earlier in May that it would be playing its first concert in Indonesia on Nov 15, in Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, as part of the Asia leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

PK Entertainment and TEM Presents are the local concert promoters.

Pre-sale tickets exclusive to Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia cardholders that were released on Wednesday sold out within 30 minutes, though the opening was for two days.

Ticket sales for the public started on Friday, and local reports have quoted one of the concert promoters as saying that 70,000 tickets in total are up for grabs.

Fans, however, are still finding it hard to secure a ticket, and many took to social media to air their frustrations, with some complaining about being made to wait in an online waiting room, with 500,000 others ahead of them.

Demand for tickets is so high that some in Indonesia are trying to turn a quick dollar at massively inflated resale prices.

For instance, on e-commerce website Kick Avenue, Coldplay tickets in the priciest venue zone are being sold for Rp 60 million (S$5,415), up by more than five times from the original price of Rp 11 million.

“It’s just annoying because those who really want to watch have been waiting for years, and they can’t get it because they lost to brokers,” said one netizen.

The outrage comes on the back of already negative reactions to concert ticket prices, which some had felt were too high, with the most expensive ones costing Rp 11 million and the cheapest ones being priced at Rp 800,000.

Local musician Fiersa Besari posted on Twitter on May 11: “Eleven million. That’s 22 million for a pair. I can buy bakso (meatballs) to treat an entire district (with that kind of money). But bakso sellers are around every day. Coldplay may never come back.”

News of this ticket war has reached the band, and in a video interview with Indonesian YouTuber Najwa Shihab uploaded on Thursday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said that this will not be Coldplay’s only time in Indonesia, and that they will come back to the archipelago to play again.