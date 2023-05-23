Indonesian bride receives coveted Coldplay concert tickets as dowry from groom

An Indonesian couple made the news after the groom presented coveted tickets to British rock band Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of a dowry at their wedding.

A video that captured the moment was shared on Twitter on Sunday by rhfndtaaa, who tweeted that his “brother got married with Coldplay ticket dowry”.

In the short clip, the groom can be seen holding the hand of the bride’s father, who says: “I betroth you my daughter Anastasya Ayu Widiadana with a dowry of 21g of gold, a set of prayer clothes and Coldplay’s concert tickets.”

The groom then replied that he accepted the marriage.

The clip was later shared by @idwantscoldplay, a Coldplay fan account on Instagram, and it went viral on social media.

The bride, too, shared a number of news stories that covered her unique dowry on her Instagram page.