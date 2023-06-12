Coldplay to play unprecedented four nights at National Stadium in January 2024

SINGAPORE – Coldplay fans in Singapore, your prayers have been answered.

The British band are set to return to perform at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26 and 27, 2024. According to concert promoters Live Nation, they are the first music act to play four nights at the venue.

Tickets priced from $68 will be available on June 19 for pre-sales and June 20 for general sales via Ticketmaster.

Coldplay will also release a limited number of cheaper tickets dubbed Infinity Tickets, priced at around US$20 (S$27) each, at a later date. The Infinity Tickets are sold only in pairs, and each buyer can purchase only a maximum of two tickets.

The last time the group performed in Singapore in 2017, they played two nights at the National Stadium. More than 100,000 tickets to those two shows were sold out soon after they went on sale.

The upcoming Singapore shows are part of the second leg of the band’s Asian tour, which will also include shows in Manila, Philippines on Jan 19 and Bangkok, Thailand on Feb 3.

Tickets to Coldplay’s debut concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia in November 2023 sold out quickly after they went on sale in May.

Fans in those countries were in an uproar after scalpers re-sold tickets online for many times their original price. Tickets to the KL show on Nov 22 soared to RM43,000 (S$12,600), a big jump from the original RM228 to RM3,088 prices.

The controversy led to Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil announcing that the government will look into measures to prevent scalping.

Coldplay – which comprise singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion – are one of the world’s most successful music acts.

Best known for pop-rock hits such as Hymn For The Weekend (2015), Paradise (2011) and Yellow (2000), their long list of accolades includes seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards.

All of their nine albums – from debut release Parachutes in 2000 to latest offering Music Of The Spheres (2021) – have topped the British charts.

The current Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which kicked off in March 2022, has sold over seven million tickets.

Coldplay also recently announced that the tour, which includes countries in North America, Latin America and Europe, has produced 47 per cent less carbon emissions than their previous tour in 2016 and 2017. Five million trees have also been planted.

The band previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2001, a double bill with Scottish band Travis, 2006 and 2009.

Book it/Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour – delivered by DHL

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Jan 23, 24, 26 and 27, 2024, 8pm

Admission: From $68 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets from June 20 at 2pm. For artiste pre-sale, subscribe to Coldplay’s newsletter at www.coldplay.com/sign-up by Friday. For Live Nation pre-sale, go to www.livenation.sg. Both pre-sales start on June 19 at 2pm.