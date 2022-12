SINGAPORE – Tasting menus at high-end restaurants usually feature ingredients sourced from Europe, the United States and Japan – caviar, truffles, seafood, herbs, edible flowers, fruit and vegetables.

In 2022, young chefs made great strides in championing ingredients much closer to home – from South-east Asia and China. What is new is that these ingredients – some of them familiar and often taken for granted, others hitherto unknown – are showing up in high-end food.