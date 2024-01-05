What to expect in the world of drinks in 2024, from aged sake to pocket bars

In 2023, new players who focused on novel experiences entered the Singapore cocktail scene – and that trend is likely to continue.

Bar Spectre in Tanjong Pagar Road – a mental wellness-themed drinking joint that opened in 2023 – is already planning workshops and pairing dinners.

Mr Andrew Pang, who manages the bar’s beverage programme, says: “We are planning more workshops that link mental wellness activities with a little bit of cocktail craft.

“For example, we’re planning a session called Death In The Afternoon, named after the Ernest Hemingway cocktail, for guests to talk about their experience with death. This could be the death of a loved one or the death of ideas and opportunities – the regrets and what-ifs,” he says.

Mr Daniel Goh, a craft beer entrepreneur, certified wine specialist and veteran drinks blogger, expects the trend to expand into unusual pocket and hybrid concepts.

“One thing I’d expect to see more of in our local cocktail scene: a bar within a bar or restaurant. Think Room 0202 within Last Word in Purvis Street, or Cat Bite Club in Duxton Road, which converts the back of a lifestyle retail store into a bar after hours,” he tells The Straits Times.

And behind the bar, he adds, drinkers can expect to see many of their favourite watering holes push farm-to-glass drinks, such as those created through local sourcing.

“Great examples of hyper-local sourcing here include Fura in Amoy Street, which ties up with hydroponic farmers GreenLoop Farms for their greens, and the award-winning Jigger & Pony at Amara Hotel, which partners Singapore’s only goat farm Hay Dairies and local honey producers Nutrinest for ingredients for its cocktails,” he says.

Jigger & Pony – Singapore’s top-ranked venue in the 2023 lists of both Asia’s 50 Best Bars and World’s 50 Best Bars, at No. 2 and No. 14 respectively – uses heirloom beefsteak tomatoes from a farm in Genting Highlands in its Ugly Tomatoes cocktail.

Jigger & Pony’s head bartender, Mr Uno Jang, tells ST that the bar’s next cocktail menu, launching in March, will feature more of these farm-to-glass cocktails.