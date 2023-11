SINGAPORE – At the World’s 50 Best Bars award ceremony in October, three Singapore bars made it to the top 50 list. However, there was also a fourth local bar – Night Hawk in Tanjong Pagar Road – that had cause to celebrate that night.

The speakeasy craft cocktail bar was named the inaugural winner of the Bareksten Best Bar Design Award at the glitzy event held at Pasir Panjang Power Station.