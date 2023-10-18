Three Singapore bars on World’s 50 Best Bars list, including Jigger & Pony in 14th spot

SINGAPORE – Three bars in Singapore have made it to the 2023 edition of the World’s 50 Best Bars ranking, with Jigger & Pony at Amara Hotel at No. 14, Sago House at Sago Street at No. 32 and Atlas at Parkview Square at No. 48.

The three bars were placed at No. 12, No. 51 and No. 67 respectively in 2022.

During the awards ceremony held at Pasir Panjang Power Station on Tuesday night, the top spot went to Sips from Barcelona, which was No. 3 in 2022.

The top bar in 2022 – Paradiso, also from Barcelona – slipped to No. 4.

Mr Uno Jang, head bartender at Jigger & Pony, told The Straits Times: “There’s always a bit of nervousness and a little bit of pressure to be a part of the World’s 50 Best Bars… but at the same time, we are always just very, very happy and honoured to be a part of it. It’s been amazing to have this in Singapore this year, and to be a part of showcasing our bar scene,” he added.

The team from Sago House was also in a boisterous mood after the ceremony, and said that it was “amazing” to move up almost 20 places to rank at No. 32 in 2023.

“To be able to represent Singapore, our community and our neighbourhood is mind-blowing,” said co-founder Jay Gray.

“I want to thank (co-founders) Desiree Silva and Abhishek Cherian George and (head bartender) Nazri Zurimi for running Sago House backwards and forwards in the last three and half years – they’ve just been killing it,” he said.

Ms Silva added that the venue would be marking this latest achievement by moving to a new home in November. “We’re celebrating by buying a whole new venue for the team, to congratulate them. It’s an all-new bar space in Duxton Hill.”

Meanwhile, Tanjong Pagar Road drinking joint Night Hawk won the inaugural Bareksten Best Bar Design Award at this year’s ceremony.

Co-founder Peter Chua said: “It’s completely unexpected, (but it does show that) even small venues in Singapore can accomplish amazing things in tiny spaces.”

He added that with competition in Asia heating up – there were 10 Asian bars on the list, with BKK Social Club reaching the highest position at No. 13 – the pressure is on for Singapore bars to step up and stand out.

“We will need to prove ourselves and showcase our beverage concepts, and to show that we deserve to be where we are. But it’s going to be a fun challenge,” said Mr Chua.

The eyes of the global bartending community are fixed firmly upon Singapore, observed Mr Simone Caporale, co-founder of overall winners Sips.

“I’ve been to Singapore a few times, and I’ve had memorable experiences at Jigger & Pony, Atlas, Manhattan (at Conrad Singapore Orchard), Native (at Amoy Street), Analogue (at Chijmes) – I’m sure I’ve forgotten some others. In fact, we just went to Long Bar (at Raffles Hotel) for their fantastic Singapore Slings,” said the veteran mixologist.

“We had two Singapore Slings each,” added Sips co-founder, Mr Marc Alvarez. “This is my first time in Singapore, but it’s an amazing city and I have fallen in love – I look forward to coming back to get the proper vibe of the place, outside the celebratory period of the World’s 50 Best Bars.

It is the first time that the annual awards ceremony, now in its 15th edition, has left Europe since its inception in 2009.

The ranking – owned and organised by British media company William Reed Business Media since 2009 – is voted on by an international academy of 680 drinks experts, including bartenders and drinks writers.

Each voter casts seven votes based on his or her best bar experiences of the previous 18 months.

Five Singapore bars made it to the 51-100 ranking announced on Oct 10, including 28 HongKong Street (No. 59), Manhattan (No. 63), Nutmeg & Clove (No. 64), Analogue Initiative (No. 78) and Native (No. 83).

Top 10 bars in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023:

1. Sips (Barcelona)

2. Double Chicken Please (New York City)

3. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

4. Paradiso (Barcelona)

5. Connaught Bar (London)

6. Little Red Door (Paris)

7. Licorería Limantour, (Mexico City)

8. Tayer + Elementary (London)

9. Alquimico (Cartegena)

10. Himkok (Oslo)