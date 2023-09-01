New concept bars offer unique experiences, including snake soup and mezcal cocktails

SINGAPORE – If you passed through Boon Tat Street in the Central Business District in the last few weeks, you might have noticed a new ice cream shop serving up a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic flavours.

Venture further, and you will find that the ice cream parlour is just the entry point for a multi-concept venue called White Shades. On level two is an intimate bar specialising in innovative cocktails and fusion food, while the fourth floor houses a rooftop bar serving beer and cocktails on tap. The third floor is an event space, ready to host anything from brand pop-ups to art exhibitions.

Founded by Singaporean bartender Bai Jiawei, White Shades is the latest in a slew of innovative alcohol-anchored concepts that have popped up in the last two months.

Others include Spectre, a mental wellness-focused bar, which is a joint venture by singer-songwriter Inch Chua and bartender and Beam Suntory regional brand ambassador Andrew Pang. It had its soft opening in August after a May pop-up stint at food and beverage (F&B) incubation space Ghostwriter.

Drinkers say the focus on experiences at these concept bars helps them stand out in a crowded bar scene.

“I’m a sucker for both ice cream and cocktails, so White Shades immediately caught my attention with that. I like the idea that I can grab dessert after drinks or vice versa,” says copywriter Valentina Ho, 27.