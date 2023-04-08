Roti susu, steamed pomfret: Author Bryan Koh’s new cookbook is about food close to his heart

SINGAPORE – Cookbook author and cake shop owner Bryan Koh is known for his deep dives into the cuisines of the Philippines, Myanmar, East Malaysia and Borneo.

For his fifth book, Among Ixoras: A Collection Of Recipes From My Kitchen In Singapore, he turns inwards. The $60 self-published hardcover book has 88 recipes that are dear to his heart. It will be available in major bookstores from April 30.

He tells The Straits Times that the project had been on the back burner.

“But I kept putting if off,” the 38-year-old says. “All my other projects required me to travel. And when the guides and the people who were willing to teach me were ready, I would go. During Covid, that completely stopped.”

His other books: Milk Pigs & Violet Gold (2014) looked into Filipino cuisine; 0451 Mornings Are For Mont Hin Gar (2016) told, as the tagline says, Burmese Food Stories; Bekwoh (2018) explored food from the East Coast of Malaysia; and Tamu (2022) was about the cuisines of Borneo.

Koh, who also runs Chalk Farm, his cake business, says of testing recipes for the new book: “It was really a way of coping with the madness, coping with uncertainty. Many of us were busy fighting fires. It was a question of how you look forward in the thick of the pandemic, it was about surviving.

“I would come home a few nights a week, test recipes and do some writing.”

The book is divided into five chapters. Five Stones has favourite recipes from Koh’s school days, including Hainanese pork cutlet, chwee kueh and sweet corn ice cream.

“I remember eating pull-apart roti susu with butter and hae bee hiam,” he says. “Fried chicken with achar. There is a sense of simplicity about these recipes.”

A Bottle Blue is a chapter dedicated to recipes from his mother’s side of the family in Penang. These include mee siam goreng and kerabu nanas, a pineapple salad.

Also in this chapter is the recipe for his grandmother’s gulai hor cio, a chicken and long bean stew where pepper plays a key role, together with makrut lime leaves, turmeric and belacan.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really appreciate it. I used to gravitate towards more lemak curries,” he says of curries enriched with coconut milk.